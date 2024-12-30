We’ve just lived through the hottest year on record, with average global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. Rising temperatures drove extreme weather events worldwide, including deadly floods in Europe and West Africa. In Nigeria alone, these floods displaced over a million people. Catastrophic wildfires in Bolivia destroyed 10 million hectares of land, emitting record levels of carbon, while record-breaking heatwaves and droughts gripped Asia, with Gulf countries seeing heat indices exceed 60°C. The Americas experienced devastating hurricanes, while Canada and Australia faced their now all-too-familiar infernos. Brace yourselves: 2024 might be the coolest year for the rest of your life.

Facing what lies ahead doesn’t mean surrendering. On the contrary, it demands action—adaptation is survival.

Inspired by Carole Cadwalladr’s How to Survive the Broligarcy and Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny, I’m tossing my hat in the ring and with 25 truths for the climate chaos reckoning.



Spoiler: It’s not pretty, and it sure as hell isn’t optimistic.

Two sides of the same coin: State failure to act on climate and the rise of plutocratic authoritarianism are inseparable. Every drought, flood, and wildfire erodes resilience, handing power to the wealthy few while the rest of us are left scrambling. Climate collapse feeds systemic collapse—don't ignore the link.

The reckoning is here: Rising seas, scorched earth, collapsing ecosystems—these are not warnings or distant predictions; they are today’s realities. The window to stop this has closed. Now, it’s about adaptation, survival, and confronting what’s already here. Dreaming of utopias won’t save you—act now or face far worse.

The green utopia was a dream: Critical thresholds are behind us. No amount of wishful thinking, last-minute policies, or shiny technology will undo what’s been set in motion. Yes, we can prevent worse outcomes, but don’t kid yourself—it’s already bad. Prepare for what’s coming.

Market fixes are a con: Carbon offsets and electric cars might look like solutions, but they’re just ways for the wealthy to keep polluting while profiting. The system is broken by design, and these so-called fixes won’t save it—or us.

Beware hopium: The internet is a misinformation minefield. Climate hopium feeds the illusion that technical fixes alone will solve the climate crisis we face. Many pushing hopium are profiting from your clicks. Stick with voices urging climate adaptation. Hope isn’t a strategy. It’s a spark. Know the truth, and act on it.

Cut your confusion: Internalise some simple meteorology. Weather is the day-to-day—the rain, the sun, the wind wherever you are. Climate is the long-term, and it’s getting more unstable every damn day. A warming climate drives chaotic weather. It’s not just your imagination; it’s science.

Climate crisis is wicked: This isn’t just a weather problem. It’s societal, economic, and political, and it will reshape every aspect of life—healthcare, education, energy, jobs. We’re facing the collapse of systems, not just temperatures.

Protest is dead: Media, governments, and societies are captured. Once, protests could spark change; now they often feel futile. The plutocracy has too much control . Continue if you must (and I understand if you do), but reserve some energy for the fight to survive.

Ditch your gurus: Stop waiting for Thunberg, or McKibben, or Figueres, or DiCaprio to save the world. If you’re reading this, you already know what to do. Get on with it.

WEF isn’t the UN: Don’t confuse the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s glossy green-washing for anything even close to the United Nations. The WEF is a corporate playground where the uber rich are advancing plutocratic agendas.

No perfect place: Relentless storms are escalating worldwide, sparing no one—not even billionaires in bunkers. Communities once deemed secure are now in the cross-hairs. Forget fantasies of escaping to some mythical safe zone. Wherever you are now is where you need to dig in, adapt, and fight.

Community is survival: Individual action is important, but it’s through collective effort that we stand a real chance. Your true allies are your neighbours. Build local, raw, and real connections—networks that can adapt, make tough decisions, and fight for survival together. Forget ideological purity—action matters.

Grit and graft will save you: Old skills are your new survival toolkit. Grow, mend, preserve, and learn to thrive with your own hands. Clinging to old luxuries makes you vulnerable. Get comfortable with discomfort—it builds resilience.

Water, food, and land are survival’s holy trinity: Water isn’t a luxury; it’s life—store it, carry it, protect it. Hunger doesn’t care about your feelings—learn how to grow, store, and ration food. Know your land: its soil, water, and weather. Your survival depends on it.

Community doesn’t need perfection: Whatever your skills are, they matter. Maybe you're a tech wizard or a kickass organiser. Don’t wait until you’re a master at something. Communities thrive on action, not perfection.

Know who you are: Snyder’s On Tyranny is the survival manual we should’ve been clutching since 2017. His first rule was ‘Do not obey in advance’. While Cadwalladr was writing How to Survive the Broligarcy, he updated that first rule: 'Know what you stand for and what you think is good.' When the world’s burning, keep these words as your anchor.

Do not bend the knee: Power will come for you, and maybe your community, eventually. Don’t offer submission before they demand it. Don’t kneel until they make it official.

Power hates preparation: Authoritarians thrive on your weakness. Every skill you learn, every alliance you forge, every plan you make erodes their control. Be prepared, not compliant. Survival demands tough choices—focus on what serves you and your community.

Lead without a title: In chaos, leaders emerge without job titles. Step up when needed—your community depends on it.

Dying democracy is dangerous: Truth-tellers—journalists, writers, activists, and academics —are the first targets. Authoritarianism thrives in collapse. Fight it by supporting those who resist.

If you create, be brave but realistic: Speak, write, paint, or draw the truth. Truth-telling is a weapon. But use it wisely. Survival comes first—martyrs can’t rebuild.

Resources will run out: Water, food, energy—everything we take for granted will become scarce. Learn to make do, stretch what you have, and live without what you don’t need.

Failure to act is a choice: Every moment of inaction in the face of climate collapse is a decision to let worse happen. The cost of waiting is the destruction of the present and the future. Choose to adapt now, or suffer more later.

Radical kindness is power: In a world that wants you cold, cruel, and isolated, offering real help and connection is a radical act of defiance. Build people up—it’s the ultimate survival tactic.