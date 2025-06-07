A COLLECTIVE GUIDE TO SURVIVING CLIMATE COLLAPSE
Let’s be honest with each other. There is no realistic path where society turns the ship of climate chaos around. Too much mayhem is already baked in. Some still believe in grand-scale interventions. Good luck to them. But I see only one viable path: radically local action, taken by a few. That’s what this post is about.
Over the coming year I will pull together what I’ve written (on Substack) about climate adaptation and survival strategies, along with content from other excellent writers. I’ll present it n a structured list, as a growing resource. In the months ahead, I will systematically address the gaps either on my own or by reaching out to others.
If this is what you are looking for, read on.
The Near Future: No Rebuild. No Help. No Relocation.
25 Truths From the Edge of Climate Chaos, by Radically Local: 25 truths for the climate chaos reckoning
Total Resistance Series, by the Collapse Curriculum: Series on guerrilla warfare, collapse survival, and decentralized resistance for the end of empire
Common Threads in Societies That Collapse (Collapse Series), by the Collapse Curriculum: Three part series introduction to collapse
A Collapse Curriculum, by the Collapse Curriculum: Free downloadable syllabus on some foundational skills for dealing with collapse or disruption
Accepting That No One Is Coming—And What That Means.
Cultivating Mental Fortitude.
Understanding Your Community.
Who is Your Community?, by Radically Local: Avoiding idyllic notions of community connections
Reclaiming Our Ties: The Imperative of Rediscovering Community in an Era of Disconnection, by the Collapse Curriculum: What Covid taught about collapse
Building Real Connections That Matter.
Buckets, Biceps, and Belonging, by Radically Local: Building community for survival
Rooted in Reality, by Radically Local: Building community for survival
Your Future Disaster Is Already Written.
Grow and Store: The Non-Negotiables.
Carrots Are Hard, by Radically Local: Cultivating grower skills before it is too late
Water: The Lifeline You Can’t Ignore.
Cementing Communications for When the Grid Fails.
Powering Survival—When the Plug Gets Pulled.
The Dirt on Sanitation—Because Shit Gets Real.
Skilled Labour: Who’s Useful When It All Breaks Down?
Mobility and Moving Stuff.
Mental Health and Social Cohesion—Because Loners Don’t Last.
Some Psychology for Responding To a World in Chaos, by the Collapse Curriculum: Using Internal Family Systems (IFS) and parts mapping to improve response
When There’s No One Left to Pick Up the Pieces.
Creating a Bioregional Community Response Group Series, by the Collapse Curriculum: Four part series on the importance of and the process of building Bioregional Community Response Groups
What Might Post Collapse Look Like?, by the Collapse Curriculum : A Case Study of the Fall of the Mayan Civilization
This list isn’t everything. There’s a hell of a lot more to figure out. Every community will have its own challenges—your community will need to address much more, but that’s your journey to take. I hope this compilation of information helps you on that voyage.
Good luck!
Solidarity & Soil
If you know of an author who writes in this lane (no climate hopium, please), let me know in the comments. I will reach out to add their content.
