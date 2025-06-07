Dixie Fire, California on July 24, 2021. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Let’s be honest with each other. There is no realistic path where society turns the ship of climate chaos around. Too much mayhem is already baked in. Some still believe in grand-scale interventions. Good luck to them. But I see only one viable path: radically local action, taken by a few. That’s what this post is about.

Over the coming year I will pull together what I’ve written (on Substack) about climate adaptation and survival strategies, along with content from other excellent writers. I’ll present it n a structured list, as a growing resource. In the months ahead, I will systematically address the gaps either on my own or by reaching out to others.

If this is what you are looking for, read on.

This list isn’t everything. There’s a hell of a lot more to figure out. Every community will have its own challenges—your community will need to address much more, but that’s your journey to take. I hope this compilation of information helps you on that voyage.

Solidarity & Soil

If you know of an author who writes in this lane (no climate hopium, please), let me know in the comments. I will reach out to add their content.

I walked away from the algorithm’s chokehold to work where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder with those adapting to climate collapse. This means fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn. If this piece moved you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water. I rely on readers to carry this work to those still trapped in the algorithm’s distortion field.

