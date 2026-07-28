A note on AI detection

I have disabled the Pangram AI detection label on my essays.

I have done this after careful consideration. Current AI detection tools do not reliably distinguish between AI-generated text and the work of experienced human writers working in specialist fields. I have demonstrated this by running my own fully human-generated writing through a number of detectors, including Pangram since its launch here on Substack (July 2026). The only way I have found to improve the score is to remove many of the qualities I value most in my writing: complexity, precision, structure, and the careful use of language (that, and my love of em dashes and alliteration!)

My writing is grounded in lived experience, research, professional expertise, and decades of working with environmental policy, conservation, and community resilience. I have notebooks overflowing with unwritten ideas. There are scribbled sentences and fragments of thoughts on the edges of paperwork scattered around our house. I keep a notebook in the car specifically to capture ideas when I am away from the farm. Another sits at my bedside to capture the midnight rambles, and the early morning thoughts. Like many writers, I draw from the fullness of my human experience.

As my writing has grown, so has the demand to produce and share work more frequently. So, I also lean on common editorial tools—many that predate AI by decades—in the same way I’ve also worked with brilliant editors: to question structure, improve clarity, identify repetition, and strengthen the work. The words, stories, observations, analysis, and conclusions have always, always been my own.

Good writing should involve tools, feedback, and revision. We’ve never had to defend this aspect of the craft before. Accountability for the integrity of the work is not the same thing as accountability for the private mechanics of creation. Journalists defend their sources, evidence, factual accuracy, conflicts of interest, and reporting methods—not the intimate mechanics of how they shaped a sentence. Academics defend their methodology, data, analysis, and originality—not why they chose one phrase over another. Artists are accountable for originality and attribution—but we do not demand that painters justify every brushstroke. Pangram analyses the writer’s paint on the canvas.

What matters most is whether the work contains genuine knowledge, lived experience, curiosity, and accountability.

That is the standard I will continue to hold myself to. I invite you to read my work with that understanding.



Solidarity & Soil

Margi

July 28, 2026