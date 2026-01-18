The world burns in cycles—fires, floods, storms that erase lives while powerful systems look away. And still, humans act: bearing witness, holding care in their hands, refusing to let the world burn quietly. Ash and return.

Burnt forest after a devastating wildfire in Spain. Photographer: Mikel Bilbao/Shutterstock

Share



The question came quietly, carried on an ordinary morning. Somehow that made it heavier. Geoff showed me the message while the kettle boiled, while the day still pretended to be normal. Weighty words received from a man whose hands once moved with urgent kindness through our burned island, when the hills still smoked and the paddocks carried the smell of ash and loss. He had been airdropped into the ‘disaster zone’ in the first days of the wildfire that decimated us during Black Summer (2019/20). One of the first to arrive, this wasn’t his normal job. A big machinery engineer, he was practical, rugged. But, without ceremony this giant man sat on burnt logs, with exhausted people, and just listened. He walked through ash fields, and listened more. He gathered our pain and sorrow into his immense heart and then, a few weeks later, came back with shipping containers—blunt, industrial things—that he had turned into something humane. Temporary homes. Safe beds. Power points. A small sink and stove. A door that closed. A place to stop shaking long enough to breathe. Many of us cried in his arms. I sobbed.

There were no forms, no invoices, no performance. Just care enacted quickly, deeply. Because it was needed quickly, deeply. He moved from property to property, solving problems one by one. Are you warm enough? Do you need more water? He spoke the language of generators and pumps, of clearing ash and debris, not ‘resilience frameworks’ or ‘recovery pathways’ or ‘working groups’ that were by now the word salad pushed at us from government. His gift was a precious shelter from the present, and at the time that was everything. A generous heart in every gesture. In that work was the essence of ash and return—the quiet insistence that from destruction, something human and sustaining was still possible, even if only for a moment.

Eventually, the government took over, as it always does. The programme was formalised and managed by bureaucrats. We were all ‘assessed’. What had been flexible became rigid. What had been humane became conditional. Timelines were imposed that bore no relationship to poisoned land, stalled rebuilds, or the emotional unravelling of people who had watched their lives burn. He fought the departments for months, arguing for dignity over deadlines, and he lost. The containers were reclaimed and stockpiled for the future (and have not been used since). People became homeless again in a landscape that was uninhabitable.



But a deep friendship had been kindled and it endured. Now he is dying. In the final weeks of terminal cancer, and watching yet another Australian fire season flaring early and hot. More people homeless. More of nature gone. That big heart that held us all was breaking now. He reached out to Geoff. He did not write about his own pain or fear or regret. He asked whether, after everything we had all been through, he had failed? Whether we all had? Because nothing had changed. Because no-one, still, was taking climate chaos seriously. My heart bruised for this beautiful man, carrying such a weight at the end of his days. Yet even in the question, there was ash and return—an insistence that bearing witness mattered, that caring mattered, even as the world burned on.

The same question surfaced again a few days later, this time from half a world away. Another dear friend and colleague of thirty years rang from the world of environmental negotiations. From carpeted rooms and lanyards and carefully moderated urgency. I spent my career shoulder to shoulder with this man. We were a mighty tag team, the perfect harmony of skills and style, who won together far more than was reasonable. We’d been powerful. We’d been good. Before Black Summer rolled over me, we’d been focused on the UN Biodiversity Conference and the new set of goals to guide global action through to 2030 that were to halt and reverse nature loss.

He was one of the few who stayed in contact after our farm burned. After I walked away from our shared work, pivoting my focus to my community’s climate adaptation. The ground had shifted under my feet. He understood. Now, his usually buoyant voice, once a daily presence in my world, was flat with exhaustion, not shock. The world was tilting further and further, and I listened as another huge heart in my world spoke bitterly of the oil and gas delegates now ubiquitous in the biodiversity and climate meetings. No longer lurking at the edges but seated confidently at the table, badged and facilitated by governments. Their presence treated as legitimate. As necessary. Meeting after meeting, throughout 2024 and 2025, he had fought for their removal and lost. Again and again.

Governments, he said, had moved beyond merely tolerating these voices. Now they were amplifying them, giving them space to shape outcomes. Meanwhile, environmental and frontline voices from communities scramble for minutes at microphones, for scraps of language buried deep in agreements. Victories are measured in marginal wording changes while new fossil fuel projects roll on untouched. Public money continues to flow into oil and gas even as climate commitments are signed with the other hand. Transition is spoken of endlessly, but extraction remains protected. Those lauded goals to ‘halt and reverse nature loss’. Dust.

He questioned the very value of his life’s work in the face of such capture. How governments and corporations had hollowed out the negotiation rooms he had fought to fill with reason and care. He understood why I had walked away. Decades of effort, of his relentless pleading for justice, for the planet itself—had it counted for anything at all? The question rose again, jagged and grim: had we failed? Nothing had changed. Fires still raced across landscapes, floods still swallowed homes, ecosystems were crumbling everywhere, and no-one, still, seemed willing to take climate collapse seriously. And yet, even here, in the weight of his despair, ash and return persisted—the stubborn pulse of conscience amid devastation, the refusal to look away, to stay silent, even as the system grinds on, indifferent and unrepentant.

The minority world, the one percent—that 80 million atop the global heap—sense the storms’ edges but remain largely unbroken. The majority world—the ninety-nine percent—carries the heaviest weight, yet are too often invisible in tally sheets or headlines. Over the past six months, storms have battered majority world communities with escalating ferocity. Floods and landslides have torn through Asia and Africa. Thousands killed. Millions displaced. Homes never insured, because that option was never available. Lives that will never appear in global tallies. Cyclones and typhoons have intensified; atmospheric rivers have broken records. Island nations—already thinned by sea-level rise—absorb blow after blow with little sustained attention. The true losses—human lives, living systems—fall overwhelmingly on the majority world. They carry the heaviest weight again, while richer nations debate phrasing.

From where I stand, witnessing the cost of every storm, every flood, every land swallowed, the weight is unbearable. The stability of the biosphere on which we all depend is in precipitous freefall. A runaway, unstoppable collapse is unfolding.

Here in Australia, fire and flood now arrive entangled, refusing the old seasonal boundaries. In the past month alone, bushfires have burned across south eastern Australia, destroying homes and blackening landscapes already scarred by previous seasons. Nature here is doing it tough. Again. At the same time, torrential rain has ripped through north eastern Australia and parts of of the south, too, dumping months’ worth of water in hours, collapsing roads, sweeping cars and caravans out to sea, drowning ecosystems. Fire warnings and flood warnings are issued almost in the same breath. This is no longer aberration or coincidence. It is a pattern. And, ash and return have become the rhythm of our lives—the inevitability of destruction, followed by the stubborn, human impulse to respond.

And still, governments continue to funnel hundreds of billions of dollars into sustaining the oil and gas industry. Subsidies persist. Expansion plans proceed. This happens not in ignorance, but in full view of the evidence. The contradiction between rhetoric and action is no longer subtle or accidental. It is structural, deliberate, and defended. This is not a failure of information. It is a refusal to act on what is already known.

That refusal surfaced again when I read an op-ed this morning by a firefighter I corresponded with while writing about Black Summer. Another immense and noble heart, he has spent more than fifty years on the fireline, watching risk climb year after year, watching wildfire itself change character. No lightweight flake, he is a former Commissioner of Fire and Rescue, a Climate Councillor with the Climate Council, and a founding member of Emergency Leaders for Climate Action.

He wrote, again, that fire no longer behaves like fire. At extreme intensity it generates its own weather—firestorms that throw embers kilometres ahead, spark lightning, and create winds so violent firefighters are forced to retreat. Catastrophic fire danger days now arrive more often, no longer outliers but expected features of the season. With the patience of someone who has explained this too many times, he reminded readers that firefighters are not magicians. When conditions tip, they cannot save homes or infrastructure. They can not save forests or rivers. They concentrate on saving lives. The climate-driven threat is outpacing their capacity and firefighters are left feeling like failures. This has been said before, documented in Royal Commissions, written into reports that gather dust. The knowledge is not new. The repetition is not comforting. Ash and return hums beneath every line—the unrelenting cycle of warning, destruction, and human response.

Geoff pens a reply to our dying friend, of the immense and beautiful footprint he leaves in our lives. I pen a message to my colleague about how his brave and fighting spirit has always, always put what was right before what was comfortable. I will write to the firefighter later today and thank him, again, for tirelessly speaking truth to power.

They did not fail. They acted. They told the truth. They did what needed doing when it mattered. They tried to hold the line with integrity and courage. The failure belongs to systems that reward delay, to governments that choose profit over protection, to industries that are still welcomed into the room while the house burns. To a sick and failing society that refuses to face the truth. We are living inside an escalating spiral of repetition—inquiry after inquiry, season after season, disaster after disaster—circling the same conclusions while conditions worsen. Each return sharper. Each loss heavier. Each question more saturated with grief.

Nothing has changed because too many powerful interests require it not to. No-one is taking climate chaos and the biosphere collapse seriously because taking it seriously would mean stopping—stopping expansion, stopping subsidies, stopping the lie that this all can be managed without loss. The question is no longer whether we failed. The question is who keeps choosing to.

And still, in every gesture of care, every container, every warning, every act of witnessing, ash and return persists, stubborn and human, refusing to let the world burn quietly.



Solidarity & Soil

Margi



I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to be where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder and word to word with those adapting to climate chaos. There are no paywalls with my Radically Local content, ever—climate collapse is brutal enough. But if you’ve got coin and appreciate this writing, please consider a paid subscription. Paid support gifts me time, steadiness, and independence. It grants me the space to write more. It also signals to Substack that my fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn—has value.

And, if this essay moves you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water.

Share

And if you’re looking for practical tools, maps, and field notes for the road ahead, start with A COLLECTIVE GUIDE TO SURVIVING CLIMATE COLLAPSE.