Radically Local

Rob Moir
Jan 18Edited

Bravo for the finest writing on the fires that burn and ravage the lands. Well said and thank you. It is time we step away from the dastardly Industrial Revolution and advance the Earth Rehydration Revolution with more water in the land and less greenhouse gas (water vapor) bearing heat energy in the atmosphere. While annual rainfall amounts have not changed, we suffer because vegetation and soils have been replaced with hard surfaces and heat islands warming rising stormwater. There is much more in play than the carbon-narrative to restoring healthy ecosystems.

Stephen Thair
Jan 18

I think if we measure the worth of our lives by "success" most of us are fated for bitter disappointment.

Teddy Roosevelt said it best:

"who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

I think the first line is key: "who spends himself in a worthy cause".

True soul-crushing disappointment only comes when what you thought was a worthy cause turns out to have been a hollow mirage.

But fighting for the health and dignity of people and the environment will always be a worthy and noble cause.

So, hopefully your friends can take comfort in the fact that they at least were in the arena, with a face "marred by dust and sweat and blood".

