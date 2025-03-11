Radically Local

Radically Local

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margi Prideaux, PhD's avatar
Margi Prideaux, PhD
Mar 12

Beautifully said, Walt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
Mar 12

Outstanding, Margi. Thank you for these impassioned words. As the neoliberal order rolls out its final assault, I expect people will become incentivized to act in the interests of their own survival. Those that see the greater truth and power, the limits and devastation of the planet will be fewer, but perhaps this existential crisis will become an opportunity to educate about the absolute need to adopt a degrowth world. Most I am certain have never even heard of the concept. It's the only viable path forward, and a tragically compromised on by delay and evil. https://geoffreydeihl.substack.com/p/degrowth-the-vision-we-must-demand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margi Prideaux
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture