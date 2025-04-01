Radically Local

Wayne Jenkins
Apr 2

Congratulations Margi. You're way ahead of so many, radicalized by your deep knowledge and now your personal and shared tragedy; climate change trial by fire. We'll likely all arrive at the same place via various dark impacts, and none of us is remotely ready to deal with it. My wife and I have homesteaded and built a small commercial organic farm in Alaska based on local support and sales. In the land of the rugged individualist it is obvious that transition to whatever is next has the best chance when intentionally pursued within community. I worked with many tribal villages along the Yukon River for 7 years, a tough territory to survive and live. Indigenous folks would never consider a solitary life, making it on your own. The idea is ridiculous, out of context and likely to fail over the long run.

From our experiential and practice in the area of feeding ourselves through this next phase of human evolving, if you have land and are considering growing your food along with foraging, hunting, fishing etc; whatever makes sense in your biome. I would suggest looking into the the books and experience of farmers Elliot Coleman and Jean Martin Fortier. These author/farmers use simple tools, biological approaches and basic techniques borrowed from professional French intensive growers to produce incredible yields of nutritionally dense food on minimum acres. Now; here's the rub, and I never hear this discussed in all the preppy, transition, planning for an uncertain future blogs, books and prognosticators. Few, if any are discussing seeds. Presently most small scale growers and gardeners purchase seed from their favorite seed company's and a goodly percent of those seeds cannot be saved for next years crops as they are hybrids and revert to mixed parentage and attributes. These come through the mail, shipped all over. An unlikely scenario if the SHTF. Anyway the seed does not hold true. You need what is referred to as "open pollinated" or heirloom seed. AND those crop varieties must be handled in specific ways for protecting the genetics you want to carry forward. Not all crops are of concern; you can save potatoes, garlic, onions and others over winter and replant in the Spring, but many crops need more careful husbanding. Our grandparents and great grandparents did this, and those before but most of us are totally unaware of this potential survival bottleneck, if the worst happens. Check out Seed Savers Exchange on line for the full story and to connect to a network of seed savers. What varieties are best suited for your growing conditions?

Kristy H
Apr 1

Thank you. I breathed a sigh of relief when I read this, I feel so ill prepared for what is coming. What a gift, seriously, thank you x

