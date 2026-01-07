While we fear imagined futures, the real catastrophe is already unfolding—season by scorching season, drop by drop. Climate burns louder than AI.

Forest fire. Photography: Quantum Hydra/Shutterstock

We are on the deck in the early afternoon—sun burnishing a cobalt sky, the summer’s heat hammering like a bone-deep drum. We’ve laughed too easily, sat and stared at the horizon, and poured cups of tea that now rest cold in our palms. It’s been a beautiful few hours.

And then someone says it—almost carelessly, a shrug for punctuation: ‘I reckon we should be more afraid of AI than climate change.’

The words land on my heart with a punch. A flicker of nervous laughter ripples through the group. Everyone discretely glances at me, while I, dumbstruck, stare at the tea in my hand. Someone tells a joke about AI deciding to eradicate humanity as if there were a line in its user manual: ‘Press here to purge’. But the laughter tastes like ash. Because we are already living inside a slow disaster—not some flickering digital apocalypse, but a physical unravelling of the world as it once was, as it should have been. This group knows it. We’ve all been through the hellscape of climate-driven wildfire together. But that fire didn’t touch their homes, and five years on, I see their memories of the event are fading.

Something alien has crept between us—a story so big and so false it eclipses ‘reality’ with ‘spectacle’. And I feel anger rise. Even here, people are turning attention away from the real catastrophe already knocking at every door.

Conspiracy whisperers have woven AI into the mythology of the moment—as either our saviour or our executioner. Some hail it as the technological messiah that will crunch us out of climate chaos. Others cast it as the demon-code that will one day flick the switch and ‘poof’—end us all. I don’t know the truth. It’s way outside my lane. But what both narratives share is this: they amplify ‘fear and fantasy’, not the physical facts of a terminally heating world already in motion, already dismantling itself drop by drop, season by scorching season.

Out in fields and industrial parks, server farms hum like dementors feeding. Gigawatts drawn from grids still fed by fossil flames. Rivers are diverted to cool processors that never sleep. The energy appetite of AI is colossal—a ravenous, carbon-spewing beast with no pause button. Its water thirst, its heat, its hunger for energy tell a truth we pretend not to see: the technologies we laud still run on fossil fire.

Yes, AI carries existential risk. Yes, its influence on social discourse, attention, and human belief in each other is gut-wrenching. But to treat it as the ‘biggest threat to fear’ is to be distracted by a scarecrow while the real inferno devours the field. The true existential threat isn’t a flash of code bringing humanity to its knees. It is the thermodynamic inertia of the climate system—the massive energy already locked into the planet’s warming, courtesy of our emissions from decades past—and the breakdown of planetary ecological systems.

Climate burns louder than AI.

Right now we experience heatwaves that were seeded by coal and oil burned and livestock farmed generations before this one. And even if—even if—we stopped all emissions tomorrow (which we will not), the physics don’t just stop. There is no switch that returns equilibrium. What we have already injected into the atmosphere will continue to amplify and unfold for generations. Heat extremes will intensify. Droughts will deepen. Storms will rage with unholy force. Sea levels will eventually rise.

This is a present wound we seem prepared to open again and again.

I remember a cracked riverbed in a late summer of my childhood. Once a living corridor for fish and frog and reeds, that year it was baked into a parched fracture, bone-dry, as if the land were panting in its sleep. I’d spent countless childhood hours around and in that creek, and this year the silence roared like thunder. I’ve never forgotten it. The soil, once dark and yielding, was chalky and dead under my feet. It frightened me. I’ve talked to folks who still live by that river and they tell me it’s dry every summer now. The fish, the frogs, the reeds, all gone.

This is the physical dirge of a heating planet—not headlines, not models, but lived experience. Human communities gasping and dying in terminal wet-bulb temperatures. Others rendered into ash or mud. Sea ice disappearing faster than predictions. Coral reefs bleaching into tombstones. Glaciers unravelling like frayed threads in a tapestry. Planetary ecosystems straining under the tyranny of heat. Biodiversity collapsing.

Yes, AI is a threat. Yes, AI will be misused (it already is) and will likely enslave us. Yes, it wears the veneer of saviour mythology promoted by technocrats and billionaires drunk on power. But sovereignty over soil, water, wind, and flame—that is where the real battle is.

Climate burns louder than AI.

And make no mistake—the cascading disasters we will all face will be catastrophic. We are not talking about incremental discomfort. We are talking about system failures—food systems collapsing under drought and flood, cities sweltering under heat that kills, storms and wildfires that obliterate everything in their path, and eventually coastlines inundated by seas unleashed by centuries of warming. These are not future hypotheticals; these are the stages already in motion, like dominoes set against the horizon of the present and on our children’s lives. For many communities, these are the catastrophes of now.

Meanwhile, the fear that AI is the ultimate existential threat, or the hopium pull that it will magically solve climate change, simply feeds the coffers of tech companies, investors, and political narratives that profit from either hype or delay in systemic climate chaos adaptation.

Back under the massive sky, I’ve sat silent for most of the past half hour. The conversation still circles around AI predictions—another app promising salvation, another algorithm promising apocalypse. AI gets credit or blame from the group with equal ease, as if it were some autonomous deity rather than a tool shaped by human priorities and power structures.

A flock of black cockatoos swoops across the horizon, chased by their haunting banshee cry. Someone jokes again about AI deciding to end us all. This time the laugh is more weary than amused. We sip our now cold cups, watch the clouds gather on the horizon. A moment of silence between us. We are all feeling the fierce lament of living in a time of unraveling. I sit up. Inhale. And speak, quietly, but brokering no interruption. ‘The climate system’s scale is planetary—every ocean current, every air mass, every drop of freshwater, every last thread of biodiversity that binds the web of life. You all know this.’ I search each of their faces for confirmation. ‘AI’s footprint is large, but the physics of heat already in the atmosphere is larger. The unfolding catastrophe is not triggered by code. It is already in motion because of carbon.’

No one replies.

Climate burns louder than AI.



Margi





