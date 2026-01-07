Radically Local

Jacquie Tsimbinos
Jan 7

I'm not scientist, but from what I understand, the only hope of slowing climate change at this stage is to cease breeding 100billion farm animals into existence, then slowly work on reducing fossil fuels.

This would immediately reduce CO2 and more importantly cut methane by 40% which is 85 times more potent than CO2.

If we stop fossil fuels overnight, temperatures will increase by about 1 degree (because it has cooling aerosols) and trigger tipping points.

Climate change has been framed as a fossil fuel problem to maintain capitalism so we can all buy 'renewables' which are just adding to the climate problem.

It's actually an agricultural problem that started around 10 thousand years ago with widespread deforestation and fire to keep the land clear, which has accelerated since the industrial revolution 250 years ago.

Even central Australia was a lot wetter and forested before humans arrived thousands of years ago.

That's my 2 cents worth on this disgustingly hot and fire risk day 😕.

AI is not even a problem yet, climate change definitely is.

Jonathan Wood Logan
Jan 7

Beautifully said and wildly accurate. We've passed +1.5°C, and we're baked into all-Earth tipping points heat of +2.4 °C, probably by 2040, and civilizationally crushing +3.0°C by the mid-to-early 2050s. We're looking at 4 Billion Dead in the 2040s - 2060s due to global heating, and unsurvivable WBTs and heat spikes, agriculture collapse, famine, forced migrations, and wars - not to mention the collapse of modern civilization. And, AI? TBD. The difference is that +2.4°C IS going to happen, and, unless we do a heroic level of civilizational/economic change, we know +3.0°C IS also going to happen. We can walk and chew gum at the same time - radically shift & decarbonize our civilization, all while reining in and repurposing AI for optimal human survival.

