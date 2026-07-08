Radically Local

Radically Local

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Doug's avatar
Doug
5dEdited

Thank you Margi for a powerful and deeply personal reflection on our clmate crisis. My breath stopped on reading Geoff’s visceral response to his destroyed vineyard.

I have my own “in the bone” moments: the BC heat dome and Lytton fire; the atmospheric mega event that took out billions in infrastructure and cut rail and road ties from Vancouver to the rest of Canada; choking wildfire smoke that arrived very summer. One of the reasons for our move to Nova Scotia, not often shared, was to move to a place where climate risk was a bit lower.

But even here I scan the horizon and my own property for danger. Dead fir trees, roots shaken by hurricane Fiona, are standing fire risks. Close to the house they must be removed to give more room to the birch trees that form a natural fire break. Water conservation is planned for.

The media focus on “record breaking temperatures” as if this is some kind of distant Olympic event we are all watching. There is very little reporting on how we have fundamentally altered the Earth’s climate, and the implications if we do not alter course.

Sarah Connor has been posting a note on Substack with a single image: average sea surface temperature expressed as a deviation from the mean. The last one I have seen: we are 3.4 standard deviations above the mean, in “record” territory. We live on the land, but the oceans regulate our lives. We are heading into uncharted waters with consequences that will be devastating to us all.

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3 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
5d

Among my hundreds of folders organizing climate change and overshoot links. I have one for Australia's Black Summer. I have added your beautifully written essay to it.

We truly can't understand lived experience abstractly. Even though I have focused my energy almost entirely on our collapsing environment for the last five years, I know my intellectual effort doesn't encompass your experience or lived trauma.

This cognitive dissonance is simply part of the human equation. And as you point out, that disconnection extends into the environmental community.

It feels as if and evidence suggests we are crossing into new territory in collapse. The heat death rates of those in India are stunning. A single day of extreme heat causing around 3,400 excess deaths and a five-day heatwave nearly 30,000. It's incomprehensible and only destined to get worse.

Humanity could have avoided this predicament, but that needed to start 50 years ago with fundamental changes completely unaddressed, at the heart human arrogance and greed.

The next bomb appears to be agricultural failure at terrifying scale. As always, wishing you success in achieving a sustainable local community.

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