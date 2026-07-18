Radically Local

Radically Local

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Kiwi Rebel's avatar
Kiwi Rebel
5d

Your rooster is named Pythagoras? Of course he is.

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1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
Suzanne Angela's avatar
Suzanne Angela
4d

Thanks for your work cultivating our earth and sharing your knowledge. I have been reading you for a year or so and have finally become a paid subscriber.

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