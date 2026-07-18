Our grower brainstorming notes in the old shearing shed on our farm, July 2026

It’s Sunday morning. By the time you read this, I will have spent most of the last two days at my desk deep in contract work. Not because I’ve run out of things to write for Radically Local. Quite the opposite. My notebook is full. There are essays half-finished on food sovereignty, water security, climate adaptation, the strange comfort of community growing, and the quiet ways people are beginning to reorganise their lives around a future that has already arrived. There are photographs waiting to become stories, and conversations I haven’t yet found the words for.

Those essays and notes will have to wait, because today, I’m earning the money that allows me to keep writing them, and to keep the well from drying.

I’ve never written much about this because, frankly, I don’t enjoy talking about money. I’d rather invest a thousand words exploring the politics of seed sovereignty than explaining how independent writing is funded. But after two years of Radically Local, I owe you the transparency of what sits behind my essays.

When I published my first post in March 2024, the conversations I most wanted to have about climate collapse weren’t really happening anywhere else. Not because thoughtful people didn’t exist, but because so much public discussion seemed trapped between two impossible stories, leaving no space for the in between. One side, infused with hopium, insisted that everything would somehow be fine. The other, infused with destructive nihilism, concluded that because everything was falling apart, nothing was worth doing. Neither matched the eyes-open world I was living in. Nor the pragmatic world I wanted to create—one determined to move beyond protest and actually do what I could to soften the fall at least for awhile.

In our immediate physical world, climate collapse isn’t a theory or a future projection. It is the reason our tiny community swaps labour, why our Harvest Exchange and Harvest Boxes exist, why I spend my mornings coaxing community food from increasingly unpredictable seasons, why our community is racing winter to get enough water stored to hold us through the brutal El Nino summer we see on the horizon. Why we still believe the most radical response to a changing climate is to become more deeply rooted in one another.

So I started writing. Not to build a brand. Certainly not to become some kind of online influencer. I simply wanted to write honestly about what climate chaos adaptation looks like when you stop waiting for permission to begin.

Readers arrived. A few became a few dozen. Then a few hundred. Today, more than 4,000 of you invite Radically Local into your inboxes, and what continues to floor me is how many of you keep opening those emails or keep reading on the app. It’s humbling, to be frank.

Some of you have been here since those uncertain early essays, when I was still exploring the voice I wanted to use. Others have arrived more recently. Together, you’ve turned what began as one person’s attempt to think out loud into a remarkable gathering of readers, growers, scientists, teachers, policy-makers, parents, artists, and practical people trying to navigate an altered world with open eyes. That gathering has changed me more than I can say.

A few weeks ago, three core community growers in our intrepid experiment, lingered after the Harvest Exchange. The Exchange is held once a month in an old shed that somehow survived the Black Summer wildfires on our farm. The morning was cold, with winter rain on the tin roof, and our breath made clouds as we spoke. The three of us at our brainstorming blackboard (the photo above) to look beyond the coming season’s hunger gap and ask what comes next for our Harvest Boxes. Growers are always living six months into the future, and the conversation quickly turned to how to prepare for more.

This season we’ve been feeding twenty. I hope that next season we could grow enough to feed thirty. If we manage it, that means thirty people, instead of twenty, eating food grown by us every fortnight, for free. Not for charity. Not for fun. For community resilience and strength in the face of a world tilting madly off kilter.

Most of the extra volume of staple crops—potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage, beetroot, and parsnips—will come from my garden, alongside a new grower who I’ll be mentoring through the season. He’s also taking on the pumpkin challenge. Faces flushed and hands chilled stiff, our little group of three made a quiet decision that won’t make headlines anywhere. More staples. More food sovereignty. To me, it felt like hope with dirt under its fingernails.

It also created a quiet personal dilemma. I am one thousand percent committed to us expanding the crops. But when?

Every essay you read is written around the edges of two other occupations—growing food for my community, and policy work for NGOs half a world away.

The next Friday, I was up at first light. It had been a busy week of desk work and I still needed to lift thirty kilograms of potatoes, wash and sort them, harvest the morning’s root vegetables and Asian greens, and load the truck before heading to our Harvest Box packing session. Tired as I was it was good to press my hands into the soil. To listen as the world slowly woke around me. To feel the fine mist settling on my face as the first light crept over the horizon. To think of essays. These moments remind me why I do this.

The writing and the growing have never been separate callings. They are simply two ways of placing my hands where I believe they are most needed. The third, I now do for cash.

I don’t resent the contract work. Far from it. I’m fortunate beyond measure that I can do it from home. It has kept Radically Local alive.

But I’ve reached the point where I’d rather spend that time growing food, helping others in my local community adapt to the years ahead, reading the science, and writing for the gathering here on substack than earning the money that allows me to write the one after that.

Which brings me to something I’ve never asked before.

Over the next four weeks, I’m inviting fifty readers to place their hands on the wheel.

I’m not looking to build a bigger publication. I want to build one that can last.

If fifty readers choose to become paid subscribers this month, something very practical happens. I spend a little less time doing contract work. I spend a little more time writing and growing, and writing about growing. And community building. And making sense of climate collapse together.

Nothing about Radically Local will change. Climate chaos is already hard enough. The essays will remain forever free, the comments open. I’ll keep sharing other writers whose brilliant work deserves to be read. And I remain deeply humbled that so many readers around the world choose to spend their precious time thinking alongside me. The only thing that changes is where my hands are able to spend more of their time.

I’ve called this campaign Fifty Hands on the Wheel because that feels like the truest description of what has always happened here.

No one carries this work alone. Every thoughtful comment. Every email reply. Every restack. Every conversation around a kitchen table. Every recommendation to a friend. Every paid subscription. Each is another pair of hands helping to keep this little publication contributing to the direction we collectively believe matters.

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, perhaps this is the month. Because you believe that independent, honest, place-based writing about climate adaptation is worth protecting. If that’s you, I’d be deeply grateful to welcome you aboard.

And if you’re not in a position to contribute financially, know you are an equal and vital part of this gathering. You read, and comment, and challenge me. You share essays that move you. And, those things matter, too.

Strong wheels have never turned because of one determined pair of hands. They turn because, one by one, others place their hands beside them.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi

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From the homestead

(Top left to bottom right) Peas growing, slowly. | Sowing winter carrots. This is a trial that may well fail. The soil is cold. | bizarre cloud formation we’ve never seen before. Apparently its called fallstreak (or hole punch) cloud. It lasted for hours. | Our grower sign outside the shearing shed for the Harvest Exchange. The solidarity hands against the backdrop of our landscape always makes me smile. | A view of the Harvest Exchange table | Possums are back in the carrot bed again. Frustrating and lossy. | A 2x The Harvest Boxes last Friday | And, the mighty Pythagoras with his beautiful ladies.

Geoff is well. His eyesight continues to repair. We are still back and forth to monthly eye treatments, but life here is still peaceful and calm.

My ‘super’ El Niño commitment

In the year ahead, I will publish a regular climate ledger at the end of my regular essays, documenting unfolding climate disasters as they occur across the world—not just the ones that dominate media attention in the global north. The intention is simple: to help us all resist forgetting.

Climate breakdown is not episodic. It is continuous, uneven, and accelerating. And what feels distant is often only a matter of attention, not geography. Just because it has not reached you yet does not mean it is not already happening.

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