Marianne Neave
Nov 3

Along with growing food there's understanding nutritional needs. How do I make sure I will get enough protein? Enough carbohydrates etc? And then looking at what sources there are. If grains are hard to come by, what can you grow as an alternative? Another thing is thinking about what grows where - not just for now, but in a drier, warmer world. Do I need to create microclimates? I am experimenting with plants i didn't know existed a few years ago and looking at traditional foods from warm climate regions. There's legumes for every climate, so thats a good place to start.

Robin Schaufler
Nov 3

For the sake of Agroecologies, look at foods that are native to your region, or the region adjacent to the south. My suburb has many oak trees, one of which had a mast year last month. I'm mastering the art of leaching toxins out of acorns and developing recipes to eat them. Many people see the oaks as a nuisance, for the mess they make. I want them to see these trees as a blessing, so they don't "take them down", the euphemism for arboreal murder.

