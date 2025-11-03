Food sovereignty is digging in, taking back the soil, and feeding your own—food security is begging at their machines.

Pulling carrots. Photographer: Forestmavka/Shutterstock

It’s dawn. The sun bleeds gold over the hill outside, but I am staring at a screen. At distant faces washed in morgue-blue. Another online circle for the climate collapse-curious—voices heavy with well-rehearsed grief, hands idle. They’ve been talking awhile before I ask the group the how many are growing food? What I really mean is who knows how to grow food, but I want to be polite (Americans often find my Australian directness too abrasive). A few wander around with stories about their prize tomato plant (singular), or the stand of sweetcorn that fed a family corn roast (again, singular). Others? Just too old, or too frail, or too busy.

The moderator, perceiving topic irrelevance, tries to shift to another idea. But I got up very early for this. I interrupt (my ‘abrasiveness’ sometimes won’t shut up). Are they not concerned about their community’s food sovereignty?, I ask. There are a few uncomfortable shuffles, but it’s clear to me they have no idea what I mean. Before I can say anything more, the moderator firmly silences me with a planted smile and the statement that ‘food security is an interesting topic. Maybe we could invite a speaker to present to us?’. The group clearly pleased to be off the hook voices their enthusiastic assent, and the discussion moves to the next suggestion.

I keep my face tidy, a skill learned after years of international negotiation meetings, but shift my computer screen, just slightly, so I can watch the sunrise. A far better investment of the next half hour. I'm just in time to catch the golden dance across the tree tops.

I don’t blame them. People have been sold the myth of food security for decades—as if the problem were merely about having enough calories to go around. As if stockpiles and supermarket shelves, stuffed with shrink-wrapped abundance, could ever make us secure. But food security, as governments, corporations, and too many NGOs use the term, is nothing more than a polite euphemism for dependence. It’s the promise that someone, somewhere, will keep feeding you—so long as the trucks keep running, the fuel keeps flowing, and the market deems you worth feeding.

Food sovereignty, on the other hand, is the ungovernable opposite. It’s not about access to food; it’s about local control of it. It’s about who decides what’s grown, where, by whom, and for whose benefit. It’s about reclaiming the right to feed ourselves, on our own terms, from the ground beneath our feet. (Hannah Wittman offers an excellent primer, worth reading). And that distinction—between food security’s hollow reassurance and food sovereignty’s fierce autonomy—is the line that will decide who survives the age of climate collapse and who doesn’t.

Because food security shackles us to the very industrial agriculture system that is cooking the planet. Every tonne of grain shipped across oceans, every chemically dependent monocrop, every refrigerated supply chain humming through the night—it all burns fossil fuel, strips soil, and severs community from land. The global food system is responsible for roughly a third of greenhouse gas emissions, and yet, when the talk turns to ‘resilience’, the same institutions that profit from that destruction are the ones proposing solutions—more logistics, more imports, more vertical farms fed by fossil-fuelled fertiliser. Madness disguised as management.

Food sovereignty cuts that cord. It insists that resilience is local or it’s a lie. It demands that we rebuild the web of relationships—between growers, eaters, soil, and seed—that industrial agriculture has spent a century unravelling. And it’s happening, right now, in places most policymakers couldn’t find on a map.

Take my own geographical community. After the Black Summer fires, a handful of growers refused to rebuild the same brittle systems that had burned. We called ourselves the Resilient Roots Grower Collective, and out of scorched soil we’ve planted something bolder: a living experiment in community-driven food sovereignty.

Our project didn’t start in a boardroom or on a government spreadsheet. It sprouted in ash and grief. We had survived the fires and were now homeless, only to find ourselves in the midst of COVID and we experienced, firsthand, what dependence looks like: supermarket shelves stripped bare, freight cut off by fire and then a pandemic, supply lines collapsing under the weight of crisis. We knew that rebuilding alone wouldn’t cut it. Regeneration was the only way forward—of soils, systems, and solidarity.

So we dug in. Land and labour volunteered. Decisions made collectively. Our goal is to triple our food output. Feeding more households in our community through our Harvest Exchange and Harvest Box schemes. These move food freely through the community, without the extractive logic of ‘charity’. What we are cultivating isn’t just food. It’s capacity and knowledge, and it’s deeply local.

Each of us are already experienced gardeners. If we wanted to, we could bunkerise and still feed our individual households. We might lack some things—dairy and grains—but we’d have enough fresh, diverse nutrition, and we’d be fine. What we decided to learn is how to feed a community of people. This means learning to grow at scale, and with repetition. Then how to share with reliability and grace. Passing produce from hands to hands.

Is it perfect? Hell no. Does everyone understand what we are fostering? Not even close. Is it still worth doing? Without question.

Because food sovereignty isn’t an abstract political concept—it’s muscle memory. It’s hands in soil. It’s knowing how to save seed, repair tools, and read the sky. It’s learning to live within the metabolic limits of your own bioregion. And our Collective is proving that this knowledge, once shared, multiplies. No waiting for solutions to blow in from elsewhere. No permission required.

This is what climate adaptation actually looks like: people claiming back the means of their own survival. Compare that to the empty theatre of food security policies, which measure success by import tonnage and retail prices. Food security says: trust the system. Food sovereignty says: be the system. Food security is what you beg for when the supply chain breaks. Food sovereignty is what you build so it doesn’t matter if it does.

The moderator’s voice draws my focus back to the screen. The collective grief session is finished, for today. I smile as we all wish each other strength. They’ve decided to spend the next session talking about Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future (hopium if ever I read it), and I make my excuses.

They are a lovely group, but I won’t return.

My die is cast. Food sovereignty is not a luxury. It’s the ground truth of survival in the age of collapse. It’s the knowledge that the resilience we need now isn’t vague or corporate or top-down—it’s collaborative, grounded, and fierce. And like any good harvest, it starts with what we sow together.

Every shovel of soil, every seed saved, every meal shared from hand to hand—each one breaks a link in the chain that’s bound us to their machines. A powerful act of defiance against dependence. Against servitude. The choice is plain: food security, or food sovereignty. Compliance, or freedom. Starvation deferred, or survival on our own terms.

The line between them is thin but carved deep. It’s everything. And it’s being drawn, right now, in the dirt.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi





I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to work where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder and word to word with those adapting to climate chaos. This is fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn. If it moves you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water.

This post is part of a Resilient Roots Growers Collective Series with deep gratitude for funding support from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).