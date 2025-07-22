Radically Local

3d

There is such a taboo for this kind of community building in the US, partic where I live in the northeast. We have all been brainwashed to think, “this is what POOR people do.” The solitary prepper is victim to that ( if I reach out it means I am poor), the bourgeois are victim to that (if I reach out it means I am poor) the poor are victim to it (if I reach out they will think I am looking for a hand out, now or in the future). I am convinced classism (foundational to capitalism, despite the bootstrap stories) is what holds people back from community and resilience and survival building. We have pathologized “community” here in US - I mean, still ok to meet re arts, schools, roads…but start talking about hand dug latrines that dont wreck groundwater? You have gone to far!!! Start talking about sharing generator energy when the time comes in exchange for carrots now? You are trying to “take” from those who have…bc no one believes yet that a bunch of carrots is (always has been) worth more than gold. I dont know how to address this socio economic class barrier thing. It’s real, and it’s wasting precious time.

3d

Precisely the kind of encouragement the world needs at the moment! Thank you.

My model for living off-grid is Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, USA, (a living museum of village life in 1830s USA) with a few pieces of more recent “appropriate technology” (e.g., stone/masonry rocket stoves and rocket stove mass heaters, double-glazed window, building designs that are energy-efficient, but don’t require exotic materials or specialized industrial processing and intensive energy investment, etc.) added to the mix. It’s a “world made by hand” that relies mostly on local materials, traditional know-how, and community cooperation and commerce. Most every household in that era divided its time between self-reliant gardening/homesteading and crafts or trades (blacksmithing, pottery, shoe/boot-making/leather crafting, etc.) that provided items for household use and barter. Because of this simpler form of barter commerce, no household had to do everything for itself.

Life was not about working for a wage and buying everything you needed from someone else. And better yet, banks and corporations were not in control of every facet of life (including governance).

Town meeting was the form of democratic governance that kept things from spinning out of control or devolving into authoritarianism. Every household had a voice. The improvement needed today to this older model is to extend citizenship, voting rights, and freedom of speech to women, non-binary, and non-white members of the village so they can participate in town meeting, fully.

My description is too simplistic to give full credit to this model and it fails to describe how challenging the model is and how vigorously people have to rise to the demands it creates, but I hope the logic of the approach is evident. The failing systems of modernity that exact such a high price from both humans and the planet are not our only choices.

