When the sky goes dark, when the trucks don’t come, when the state steps back and doesn’t return, it will not be the cleverest writers who feed you. It will be the doers.

No offence to some collapse authors, but writing about what people can and can’t do in the face of climate chaos rings hollow if they’ve never stood ankle-deep in floodwater or ash. Or never taught themselves an old skill and then put it in daily practice. Or sat with someone who’s just lost their last working bore. Or harvested silverbeet in smoke haze. Reading ‘the internet’, interviewing a few people, and having a substack audience who laps up your every word does not make your opinions forged and reliable. There’s a huge difference between describing the edge, and living on it.

There are people here who have been living off-grid (or off-the-grid) as real homesteaders for a long time, even in the suburbs—not the YouTube kind of homesteaders with all the production smarts and photo grabs—but growing their own food, collecting their fuel, fixing broken stuff. Some of them use no fossil fuels at all—legends, truly. I watch them quietly comment on essays and wonder what they think when some of the profile authors make blanket statements writing their whole lives off as ‘impossible’ or ‘too hard’.

Off-grid, by the way, is not a pose as I’ve seen some folks suggest. Nor is it new. The term has been around longer than I’ve been alive, and came to prominence when properties were actually getting connected to the grid for the first time. Those that could not be, remained ‘off-grid’. As a term, it’s lifetime old. Dating back to the 1940s and 50s in many countries. It’s in legislation. Whole government policies codify its meaning as ‘not using or depending on public utilities, especially the supply of electricity’. It influences insurance cover, and building regulations. It’s a technical term. Trying to be clever and reinterpreting it to mean to be completely divorced from society is either disingenuous or sloppy research. Take your pick. Suggesting people living off-grid are ‘posers’ is, frankly, insulting.

I recently read a piece suggesting that you could spend years trying to prepare for collapse, only to get wiped out by something random—a virus or wildfire—or be caught out when the system screws you anyway. Their conclusion: you can’t plan for every disaster and you still depend on broken institutions, so just accept defeat and focus instead on what matters most to you.

Wow. Let me unpick that. They think that the only way to prepare is to become an expert about everything. They intend to remain beholden to the system even though they know it will screw their efforts. They think it’s hopeless, and people should just wait and see what happens, because essentially it’s too hard.

I take huge issue with a bunch of those assumptions. Let me explain.

Survival needs a village with a plan

Survival is not a solo sport. You can’t know everything. You can’t hold every skill. I’ve never heard anyone actually living a real homesteader or off-grid life say that you must. My parents and their parents never uttered such a comment. No-one in my entirely off-grid community has even whispered it. It’s a bizarre assumption made by people distant from the do-it-yourself realities. You absolutely will not outlast climate chaos as a lone wolf with a shed full of tools and no one to call. Survival takes a village. Not metaphorically—literally. A web of people who grow different crops, repair different machines, understand different medicines, know different parts of the landscape. A crew who can drop everything when the wildfire jumps the break.

The strongest communities aren’t the ones with the most resources—they’re the ones with the clearest plan. Not a ten-point strategy or a glossy PDF sponsored by the government. A shared understanding of what they’ll do when, not if, the crisis comes. Who has water? Who has shade? Who can host the kids when the smoke rolls in? What are the most likely threats—flood, fire, heat, hunger—and how will you respond together?

If your version of ‘resilience’ doesn’t include other people, it’s not resilience—it’s fantasy.

The contract is broken, so step away

Let go of the illusion that someone from the government is coming to save you. The social contract with government has already cracked. There are not enough firefighters to reach every house. Governments are overwhelmed, outsourced, or outright hostile. If you're still planning around insurance payouts or official evacuations and rehoming, you are already in danger. Those systems are brittle and selective. Some of us learned that years ago. Some are just learning now.

The biggest gift the insurance industry offers us right now is clarity. Their assessments of what’s coming should be the deepest wake up call you’ve ever read.

And the clearest truth is this: the system that built this climate collapse is not capable of protecting you from it. So stop waiting—step away and toward each other. Start building buffers, redundancies, backups—with the people around you. Food systems that bend with the seasons. Water that doesn’t need a pump to move. Shelter that cools without power. Leadership that isn't bought.

There’s no cavalry coming. You are the cavalry.

Who will survive

The survivors will be the ones digging grey-water trenches and reed beds behind weatherboard houses, today. They’re swapping tomatoes for paracetamol at the back gate, because no one can get into town. They’re running Harvest Exchanges in community halls where surplus zucchinis sit next to jars of preserved peaches and the noticeboard has the name of a local who can fix your solar inverter. They are not confused about what to do. They are too busy to write essay after essay about how it’s no use unless you’re an expert at everything.

There are rooftop gardeners turning coffee grounds into compost in ten-storey apartment blocks. Single parents growing potatoes in cut-down wheelie bins out the back of housing commission flats. Grandparents in the suburbs teaching the neighbourhood kids to graft fruit trees because ‘you might need this one day, love’. There are water tanks going in where lawns used to be. Solar ovens made from second-hand windows. Whole communities figuring out how to share one generator when the power cuts keep coming. This is not theory. It is happening now. On balconies. In paddocks. Down driveways you wouldn’t think to look.

Climate collapse doesn’t arrive evenly. It lands where the weak spots already are. The remote. The poor. The elderly. The renters. The towns at the end of the line. You won’t always see it from where you sit. But go to the edges—and you’ll see places that burned five years ago and still haven’t recovered. Water tables that dropped and never came back. Volunteer-run food banks handing out carrots grown by neighbours because the supply trucks didn’t make it this week. Communities stitching resilience from what little they have, not waiting for permission or policy or rescue.

And yes, it’s messy. There is no purity in this work. Many of us are still trapped in the very systems we’re trying to outgrow. But don’t mistake that for ‘posing’. These are people who’ve thought about collapse every time they’ve turned on the tap and wondered if it would run dry. Every time they’ve calculated whether they can afford to plant a crop they might not have the water to carry through. Every time they’ve looked at empty supermarket shelves and decided never again.

There are blokes in Men’s Sheds building pedal-powered grain mills. Women in church kitchens trialling rocket stoves. Families running crop trials with the neighbours to see which heirloom beans still set pods in a warming summer. You learn fast when you live it. I’ll say it again: not waiting for permission or policy or rescue.

Climate collapse isn’t some clean break where one day the world ends and the next day it’s Mad Max. It’s attrition. It’s drip-fed. It’s a summer with no fruit set. It’s the municipal water being turned off or the cell tower going dark. It’s the trash not being collected for four weeks. It’s price spikes, fuel rationing, grocery limits. It’s stillbirths happening in towns where the air is too thick to breathe. Ambulances delayed by flooded roads. Food rotting in shops when the power flickers out. It’s the slow erosion of all the things you thought would hold.

And when that happens, you’ll want the number of the woman who knows how to shuck and store corn. You’ll want to know who’s got seeds. Who’s got shade. Who knows how to keep food cool when the fridge fails. These aren’t hypotheticals. These are Tuesday mornings.

You don’t need to know everything. You need to start. Start the compost. Start the water collection. Start knocking on neighbours’ doors to find out who’s got a chainsaw and who’s got the only working trailer. Start growing carrots—even if they fork and fail. Start growing connection, because that’s what will save you. Not gear. Kinship.

Don’t listen to the talkers. Don’t waste your time on climate chaos tourism. Don’t swallow defeatism dressed up as intellectual clarity. Listen to the aunties in community kitchens turning donated carrots into hot meals. To the crew replacing burnt fenceposts with the stumps of the burnt trees. To the growers who never stopped planting, even when the rain vanished. Listen to the ones who hold trauma in one hand and seed-saving in the other.

They are the archive. They are the blueprint. They are the answer.

Because when the sky goes dark, when the trucks don’t come, when the state steps back and doesn’t return, it will not be the cleverest writers who feed you. It will be the doers.

And they’ve already started.

Solidarity & Soil

