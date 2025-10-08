The perfect community doesn’t exist—only the one we claw together, amid broken crops, frayed trust, and invisible grief. Resilience isn’t tanks or solar panels; it’s the messy, relentless work of showing up for each other when the world is burning.

The laden table at our last Harvest Exchange

I pushed the gate open to the garden on a sharp winter morning. Welcome rain had kept me away for days, and now the ground of this fragile space was beautifully soaked. Heavy. Glorious. The sky—blue, cold, and vast—held promise. I was keen to pull the fleece off and tend to the peas I’d finally coaxed to grow. As I entered, something snagged at the edge of my vision. A long gap. Shapes missing. A peripheral hitch I ignored and kept walking. My back now to the thought, I pulled back the fleece, moved carefully down the row, turned—and saw it.

Devastation.

Cabbages, cauliflowers, broccoli—months of work—smashed and torn. A flattened field of snapped stems and ragged leaves. Three nights of wildlife raids, and what remained of the spring harvest was gone. The carrots, beets, turnips, and celery had already been decimated six weeks earlier. This was all that had remained. I dropped to my knees in the mud and sobbed. Not dainty tears—gut-deep, ugly sobs. Because this wasn’t just a few plants. It was months of hope stitched into soil in the warmth of late summer to quietly grow into to the hunger gap—spring. It was food for our community. About demonstrating we could provide for ourselves. Security. A fragile thread, cut.

I sent a photo to our local WhatsApp group and replies pinged back quickly: laughter emoticons, jokes, quips about ‘naughty critters’. And, I was gutted again. In that moment, I realised something sharp and hard: where I see survival, they see a hobby. Beneath the lightness, I felt the subtle distance—an invisible line between ‘us’ and ‘them’ that has lingered since we first arrived here eighteen years ago. My grief turned to anger.

I am ‘all in’ on this project—to increase our community’s food sovereignty, to stitch us closer together as the climate unravels. This isn’t kumbaya round a campfire. Two years ago, a tiny group began building something stubborn and local against the fraying edges of the world. We talked about feeding each other, learning together, holding the line as the storms grew. It was idealistic. Fiercely so. I stepped in front as the primary grower. Someone had to. The others following my lead.

Australia is already feeling the teeth of climate instability. The National Climate Risk Assessment laid it out plainly: food security is at risk. Rural communities are on the frontline—not in some future scenario, but now. Droughts, floods, fires. Supply chain shocks exposing the system’s fragility. Our little island is no exception. We rely on long, brittle supply lines for basics, and when they snap, the shelves empty fast. Community-level growing isn’t a nice idea. It’s the difference between agency and dependency in a crisis.

Being a grower means you have time to think. A lot of it. Quiet surrounds you; but your thoughts shout. The daily rhythms—watering, weeding, planting, fencing—done alone become loops of replayed conversations, silences, absences, to the drumbeat of physical toil. I’m not chasing accolades, but anger ruminates when others don’t even see the work. My gratitude is oh so deep for the few who do. It’s a stark contrast, every day. Thoughts roll through like weather fronts—sudden, heavy—and beneath them all, a quieter ache: that my labour and my hurt dissolve into the background hum of other people’s lives. They can look at a stripped bed and see only plants. I see the hollow left behind.

These raids—there have been more than a dozen—have fundamentally undermined our ability to deliver on a community food grant secured earlier this year. Those crops destroyed were the primary output for spring. I was growing them because I was the only grower that still had water at the end of summer. I am not a weather worn, professional grower. I’m teaching myself, in real time, how to coax resilience from the soil. Geoff has been too. We lost three acres of a crop we tend together last autumn. And over and over, we’re met with glib, offhand advice from people who know even less: ‘You should just…’, as if we haven’t already thought all that through. Words that slide in like small knives, nicking at what’s already raw.

Perhaps part of why this hits so hard is the weight of history we carry with this place. We are incomers, in a broader community shaped by generational, childhood friendships that grew into adult networks, the kind that turn up for bushfires, ambulance callouts, after-school care, community events. These circles are tight, often impermeable. Outsiders aren’t just met with caution; we’re tested, judged, often openly dismissed, even after decades. Distrust sits just beneath the surface, ready to flare at the smallest misstep. Doors don’t swing open—they creak, slowly, if at all. Entering these spaces feels like pushing against a wall of unspoken rules, where your place is always provisional, always contingent on proving yourself over and over. At their worst, they are tribes infused with ignorance and marinated in alcohol. I say this not to denigrate anyone, but because it’s the truth of community in rural Australia—and across much of rural North America, too. Community is hard work. People are imperfect. Groups are messy. There’s no perfect village waiting to be found; there’s only the one we’re trying, falteringly, to build.

And yet, even in the midst of this unease, there are moments when the edges soften. When the distance narrows just enough to glimpse what could be, if only for a heartbeat. Our monthly Harvest Exchange last weekend was a beautiful example. The table was laden—greens, citrus, onions, preserves. A soft spring breeze wound through the gathering. There was laughter, teasing, growing bonds in the air. The vision we began with was real. We were feeding each other, swapping the fruits of labour, talking about the soil, the rains, the stubborn weeds. There was pride—quiet but strong. We’d built this.

But in quiet corner conversations, the interpersonal was revealed. Cancer scares. Job losses. Health dissolving. Loved ones passing. Family abuse. Loneliness. Fear. All spoken in whispers. Standing in the midst of this cascade, still carrying my own wounds, I was struck by the rawness of it all. Each story came like a wave—illness, death, fear—and mine broke silently beneath them. There’s a strange collision in these moments: my pain feels invisible and I can see that everyone else’s does, too. I see myself, suddenly, as closed minded as those who’ve lived here their whole lives. We’re a group of people stitched together by geography. We survived a cataclysmic event, together, but we’re individualised again. Carrying invisible loads, we’re stumbling around each other with clumsy hands, poorly equipped to hold anyone else’s grief because our own is spilling over. We freeze. We offer platitudes. We turn away, just slightly, because if we look too closely, the weight might crush us.

Community-building is usually invoked like it’s a soft, warm, idealistic thing. Shared meals, collective joy. And sometimes, yes, it is. But in truth, it’s mostly uncomfortable, necessary work that asks us to stand in the mess of each other’s lives without flinching. And we’re not good at it. I am not good at it. Decades of individualism have stripped those skills out of us. We don’t know how to listen without fixing. How to stay present when someone else’s pain scrapes against our own. How to keep showing up even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.

Centuries ago, our villages held these skills instinctively. Mutual reliance wasn’t an ideal—it was the fabric of survival. People worked, mourned, celebrated, and endured in proximity, bound by necessity. That closeness forged interpersonal tools we can now only infer: unspoken understandings, shared rhythms, collective witness. In our race to modernize, to become sophisticated, we’ve lost all of that. We’ve been trained into self-contained units. Our mutual concern is performative. And now, as the climate crisis accelerates, we need those skills more than ever—but they’ve atrophied.

I see it in them. I see it in me. My hurt is invisible not because they’re cruel or careless, but because theirs is too. We’re all trying to hold ourselves together with frayed string.

This is the fracture line—not just between me and them, but between who we’ve become and what we once knew how to be. The skills that could hold us through the storms have slipped from our hands, and now we’re fumbling to relearn them in real time.

We talk about resilience like it’s infrastructure—rainwater tanks and solar panels—but the real infrastructure is emotional, relational. That’s the skill base we don’t have, and desperately need. I don’t have an answer for this. This is territory I am poorly equipped to navigate. I only know that building community is difficult, necessary work. To be bound together now asks for grit. An uncomfortable commitment. It asks us to keep showing up even when the crops have been destroyed, when smoke is in our lungs, when the group we face meets us with distrust, and when our neighbours are carrying trauma we don’t have words for. It asks us to look straight at each other’s invisible pain—and not look away. To keep going.

Because the world is burning, and none of us can hold the line alone.

I wish I knew more. Because this hurts.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi

I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to work where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder and word to word with those adapting to climate chaos. This is fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn. If it moves you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water.

