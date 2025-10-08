Radically Local

Angus Laird
Oct 9

Never give up. You learned a tough lesson. I did as well. Robert Frost, the American poet said it thus: “Good fences make good neighbors.”

We can love and appreciate all of nature’s creatures. And we should. They are our neighbors.

But we also should learn how to keep them out of our gardens. In my case it was raised beds with hardware cloth bottoms to keep gophers, rats, and mice out. It was tighter mesh fencing to keep skunks out. It was fencing taller than I am at 6’4” to keep the deer out. It was an outward-pointing course of fencing above the top piece of vertical fencing to discourage (but not stop) the raccoons (they are agile climbers who love a challenge, including garden gate locks that test their dexterity). It was fine cloth mesh tunnels to reduce insect predation on my plants. And finally, it was motion detection sprinklers to dampen the appetite of any hungry critter who approached the garden. Some people use air cannons to scare off unwanted night visitors. I like my sleep, so I opted for high pressure sprinklers.

No one system suffices. Welcome to the war for garden bounty! May you find success.

Suzan Erem
Oct 10

I'm feeling this Margi. You're so right about community. We're not good at it. Makes me sick when people speak of it nostalgically. Anyone who grew up in a small town (or outside of one as I did) knows the rough side, and breaking in to a different one is damned near impossible. I have neighbors who raised 3 kids here and will still never be accepted. Takes 3 generations at least. So don't fret. It's not your lot. Do what you can, find joy and leave the rest.

