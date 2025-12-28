In a reckoning with conspiracy, influence, and the quiet spread of climate denial, the choice is compassion, patience, and human connection.

This season's chamomile bed, just coming into flower.

The day is warm and bright. The sky huge and cobalt blue, a light breeze sneaking around the shed door and lifting the dust. We stand in the cool of the shade, packing this fortnight’s vegetables and fruit into her box—silverbeet still carrying mud in their creases, radishes knocking gently together. Our boots crunch on gravel between the easy rhythm of work and talk. Her job. The garden. Her new massage training. Christmas approaching. Neither of us knowing yet that we are already standing on the edge of a divide.

Then the conversation turns—not in a way I was expecting, nor remotely prepared for.

Five days earlier, there was a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, during a dusk Hanukkah celebration. Fifteen people were killed. Dozens more injured. Our nation was in shock. A 24-year-old man charged with 59 offences, including murder and terror. His father, the second gunman, shot dead by police at the scene. The facts sat heavily but plainly with me. I have lived long enough inside the news to know when journalism is doing its job—slow, corroborated, accountable.

This confidence is not shared.

My millennial friend is certain no one died. That the entire event was staged—a synthetic horror assembled to justify further government control. AI-generated images. Crisis actors. A deliberate step, she says, toward expanding Australia’s Digital ID system. Her words come quickly now, practised, already polished by repetition.

My breath catches. This precious human beside me is no frothing doomsday prepper, no caricature yelling about gun control. She is sharp, worldly, with a lived literacy of the violence of imperialism and capitalism. She understands extraction—of land, of labour, of people, of culture. Better than most people I know. She is scared for her children. She feels the ground shifting beneath her feet.

After awhile, hearing the tell-tale harmony of conspiracy convergence humming beneath her account, I gently shift the conversation. I ask what she thinks about climate change.

She used to believe, she says. But the facts don’t stack up, she asserts. ‘Look at this beautiful day, Margi!’ she laughs, striding out into the sun, arms flung wide. Her long dark hair lifts in the breeze—impossible beauty against an impossible blue sky. ‘Where’s the evidence? Nothing’s happening that hasn’t been happening ... forever. It’s all about their control.’

I have a stack of rebuttals lining up—wildfire intensity, catastrophic storms, records smashed—but swallow them all down. This is not the moment. Instead I push out a wry chuckle. ‘We’ll have to agree to disagree,’ I say with a forced smile.

Inside, an acid pit has opened in my gut. This is what the edge of the divide feels like—not loud or dramatic, but quiet, intimate, sickening. Not an argument, but a fracture running through a shared morning.

She steps back into the shade and her eyes pinch—worried she’s crossed a line she knows matters to me. She has. But it isn’t really her doing, nor her fault. I feel sick because I know what’s happening. I know who she’s been listening to. She is deeply embedded in the wellness space. And I know the game being played with her fear.

A welcome swallow sweeps a handspan from our faces, landing just above us and bursting into full-throated song. We stop our work and enjoy the impromptu recital, until the bird departs for its next audience.

In the wordless quiet that follows, I slip my arm around her shoulders and pull her into an embrace. We stand like that for a dozen heartbeats—two humans bridging a widening divide for a moment. Free of tech, free of influencers, free of performance.

Nearly two weeks on, I’m still standing there.

North, south, east, west—wherever you are in the world, this is the season of reflection. We obediently anchor our thoughts to a calendar designed in 1582, misaligned with solstice and season, yet still we pause. There’s a lot about humanity that doesn’t quite line up.

And I’ve been reflecting a lot about influence and agendas, about how so many of us are being quietly walked to the edge of a divide without realising it—nudged there by algorithms that reward unquestioned certainty, hollow outrage, and online tribalism over the real world of complexity and care.

In the loops of Instagram yoga feeds and holistic health pages that once whispered only of kombucha and self-care, a darker thread is tightening. Climate change recast as hoax. As an evil agenda. As control. Some wellness influencers—surfing pandemic mistrust and anti-institutional sentiment—frame a warming world not as scientific consensus written into land, sea, and sky, but as an elite plot to regulate bodies and freedoms. Wildfires and floods become ‘engineered events’. Climate policy a straitjacket. It is conspirituality—the marriage of New Age wellness and conspiracy culture—and it races like a super-charged storm because it offers certainty and agency in a world our soil and seasons insist is anything but stable.

I know this. I know people who are generating this swill. Still, I’m glad I kept my mouth shut that day.

This season is asking something different of me. Slower speech. Human-to-human pacing. Not the rapid-fire, winner-takes-all debates of my earlier life.

Maybe it’s grower time—plants teaching me patience by proximity. I do spend a lot of hours beside a stand of chamomile in full bloom, after all.

Whatever the reason, I feel better prepared now. When we next stand shoulder to shoulder, I’ll walk carefully—compassion first, then with gentle steps back toward fact and shared ground.

Because the edge of the divide is not where we push each other off—it’s where we decide whether we reach across.

The day is still beautiful.

The sky still cobalt blue.

And the welcome swallow is back—singing, this time, just for me.

