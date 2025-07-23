Radically Local

Jan Steinman
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume wrote: "Don’t mess around with tomatoes."

I was a market gardener. I did two markets a week, a weekday one for locals, and a particularly famous Saturday market that drew from nearby metropolitan areas.

So we grew what the market demanded. We had close to three dozen heritage varieties of tomatoes and peppers — each! They were gorgeous, and tasted wonderful. (I still can't eat the cardboard-tasting grocery store tomatoes, that are grown with two goals only: long shelf life, and the ability to survive shaking to death for three days on a highway truck.)

We also had golden berries, mouse melons, gojis, and other exotic things — anything that would make someone at the market say, "What's this?" Then we'd give them a sample, chat a bit, and they'd walk away munching on a $3 bag or two. I recall calculating that the mouse melons were worth over $500 per nine-foot bed.

So we'd come home with a bunch of money that we'd then spend on carbohydrates like pasta and bread, but also coffee and chocolate. :-)

But then, 2020 happened. Remember that?

The authorities closed down our markets, which was grossly unfair, as the large chain grocery stores were still open.

So we quickly pivoted.

We put potatoes, beets, and squash in where the tropicals and exotics had been. (We had goat milk for quality protein and fat.) We had no way of knowing that they'd re-open the market after eight weeks, so we grew as though we had to feed ourselves for a long time!

Suzan Erem
What a treat to be included in this collected wisdom! I'm learning so much.

