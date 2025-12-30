ROOTED IN RISK
With climate collapse pressing in, leaving was an option. Staying carried a weight. Today, in my last paywalled post, I reflect on risk, resilience, and why my writing will stay open to all.
Hello, my patient paid subscribers,
This is not a Rough Harvest newsletter. It’s an explanation, an admission, and a question for you all.
A few months ago, I started an experiment with Substack to see if paywalling content increased the algorithm’s bias to share my content. I wanted to test whether it could work, and also whether I could sustain content behind a paywall in a way that sat well with my soul.