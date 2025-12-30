With climate collapse pressing in, leaving was an option. Staying carried a weight. Today, in my last paywalled post, I reflect on risk, resilience, and why my writing will stay open to all.

The body of water that keeps my garden and the wildlife alive through summer.

Hello, my patient paid subscribers,

This is not a Rough Harvest newsletter. It’s an explanation, an admission, and a question for you all.

A few months ago, I started an experiment with Substack to see if paywalling content increased the algorithm’s bias to share my content. I wanted to test whether it could work, and also whether I could sustain content behind a paywall in a way that sat well with my soul.