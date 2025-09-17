A journal scrawled in soil, recording one life moving through climate chaos with hands in the earth and an urge to share and inspire self-sufficiency.

My diakon radishes setting seed under a stormy sky. September 2025

I planned to post this Rough Harvest newsletter last week, but the lurch and then overwhelming dominance of a specific event in the US news and social discussion circles had me pause. I sensed if my feed—as an Australia not materially impacted by the murder of a US public commentator—was swamped with post, after post, after post about something distant from my life; and equally distant from the Substack feeds I follow… surly the algorithm could discern that. No?!?—probably everyone else was swamped, too. (Sorry, that was a very convoluted sentence!)

A week later, hoping there is clear air, I want to delve into mindset—the lodestone guiding how I’ve transitioned to my Rough Harvest life.

Mindset.

It’s the lens through which you meet the world—challenge, possibility, uncertainty. It’s hard to pin down, slippery as smoke, until someone shows you how to tilt the glass. That’s what I hope to do today. I am also going to set some challenges for you, responding to people telling me they want to learn tangible actions to navigate climate collapse.