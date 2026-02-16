Radically Local

Radically Local

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Feb 16

Margi, I found your blog a few weeks ago, and was strangely comforted by your writing. I’m young, part of the generation that was shown documentaries about climate change in primary school and told that we were going to fix the problem by ditching plastic straws. I didn’t really believe that at the time, and I certainly don’t believe it now. I had many years of climate anxiety, where I couldn’t even listen to talk about climate change because I felt so constricted and helpless.

Finding your newsletter has been life changing. Finally, here was someone confirming what I knew in my bones, what I knew every time my family and I shut our windows tight against bushfire smoke blown in on the breeze. Neoliberal individualism gave me many things to do; ditch plastic bags, plastic straws, ride a bike to work, but it never gave me any sense of actually doing anything.

Thanks to your blog I am committing to using the time I still have linked into this global network to learn how to grow. While there are still seed shops I can buy from online and still a working internet to learn from and still soil to buy at Bunnings, I will learn everything I can. I’ve bought some broccoli, bok choy, and herb seeds and over the next few weeks I’ll plant them.

Thank you for providing hope in the form of action and an example for what we need to become.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
Karola's avatar
Karola
Feb 16

Another great read Margi, thank you. I have tried to support local growers where I can for over 20 years - the amount of times I've had the "cheap food is not cheap" argument with people has left me frustrated.

Most people in my life believe that all these crises converging are either conspiracy theories or the government/scientists/AI/younger generations will come up with the solutions. I think the cognitive leap in understanding what's already happening and what's to come is too great. People are afraid to really face change head on and what it will mean for their lives.

I was shocked to hear of Richard Crim's passing and found out completely by accident. I will really miss his writing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margi Prideaux · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture