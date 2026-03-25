Food sovereignty understands the hunger gap—an unflinching commitment to planning for scarcity as much as abundance, grounded in place and in the people closest to you.

One of our fortnightly boxes of love.

The world teeters on a knife edge. Media capture, truth crumbling, and political integrity in rapid retreat. We now (as of March 2026) face serious fuel, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and fertiliser shortages that will soon thrust the harsh hand of fate into every human life across the planet.

The hollow, hyper-industrialised, just-in-time structure of society in North America, East Asia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will soon betray everyone who blindly believes that the system they live within is safe. Debates about manifest destiny dominate. Preening pride and ‘power through spectacle’ serve as evil distraction. We know better, yet blood is spilled by bombs and neglect in equal measure. Climate chaos has left the headlines; the rolling disasters it spawns relegated to page three news. The crops that grow at the foundation of the world food system are imperilled. The dependence on fossil fuel transport is driving food prices and availability beyond reach. And, a super El Niño hovers on the near horizon.

Dangerous, divisive times.

The ancient truth of seasons must now to be navigated within a supercharged climate and precarious politics. The age-old predator of humankind is stalking—the hunger gap is coming.

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I have been out harvesting since dawn, moving through the beds before the heat gathers force. Radishes come first, pulled cleanly from the soil and bunched with the rhythm I've learned from market gardeners—an understanding of speed without waste. In a few hours other harvesters will arrive to lift carrots and beetroot. On another homestead lemons and summer herbs are picked and packed, their heady scent filling baskets. Elsewhere tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash are coming in heavy. Sweet potato have been lifted already. It’s the deep end of the Austral summer here, and with the heat comes the aroma of sweet ripeness. Yesterday I sorted onions and garlic. The potatoes came out earlier in the week. Now I turn to lettuce and rocket, and the baby kale that has seeded itself everywhere this season—stubborn and generous, stepping into the space where the silverbeet has inexplicably failed.

The sun has just begun to creep over the treetops, casting long shadows across the land. Despite the terrible chaos of the world, I love these moments—ferociously—watching the light trace the shape of this place as if remembering it into being. Land soaked in a soundscape wide with birdsong, a loose chorus greeting the day. I bend to cut lettuces close to the soil. It feels rich. Alive. A frog watches from a nearby leaf. With a smile, I leave that plant and move on. Frogs are sacred beings in my garden.

Bend and cut and count. I trace the arc that has brought me here, away from the homesteader I once was—when I believed that a little of everything, bottled and frozen, was enough. It is a beautiful model, threaded with care and foresight, but also quiet dependencies. Sugar, vinegar, salt, glass, electricity, freezer space, transport and manufacture—abundance preserved still leans on systems beyond the soil, and on the assumption that those systems will hold. It also assumes you are growing only for your household, and that the shops remain to hand nearby should you need them

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The ‘hunger gap’ or the ‘starving times’ are rarely spoken of in contemporary conversation. The risk of the late winter to early summer period when the food stores in temperate regions dwindled before new harvests were ready has slipped from conciousness.

The human history of these times was an experience of malnutrition and starvation. In the hunger gap season, grain was gone and stored root vegetables were depleted. But, knowledge of survival through this lean time evaporated in the era of industrialised agriculture and food—the historic threat now papered over with grains and vegetables shiped from opposing hemispheres. Now, consumption rolls onward without concern.

In that once upon time, life was wisely structured around the lean and local. Now, most people have no knowledge of the food growing cycle, nor the extent their staple nutrition relies on the fossil fuel fantasy. Once, communities planned, with deep knowledge that food takes time to grow. That the ground has to be warm for seeds to germinate. That water and sun must be present at the right levels. Potatoes take 90-120 days from planting to harvest. The humble carrot needs 80-110 days (inexplicably, 130 in my garden!). Wheat wants 100 days for the varieties used in cakes, pastry, and processed foods. Wheat for bread stretches out over a mighty 250 days (roughly 8 months) because it starts its growth in late summer and by necessity spends the winter dormant, building the magical gluten breads need.

Most common crops don’t go in the ground from late autumn (fall) all the way through to early spring. Think about that for a moment. Do your own maths. That's a long stretch with little growing.

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Concerned for my local community’s survival in the face of climate chaos and the unravelling edges of stability, a few years ago, I went searching for knowledge. I immersed myself in the world of small-scale market gardening, learning from growers who work the land with extraordinary precision and care; whose days are measured in repetition, scale, and the discipline of doing a few things well, and then doing them again, and again. I tried to reshape my growing space around that logic, wrestling with crop-planning software that insisted on yield projections and monetary outputs as its organising frame. It was coherent, efficient, internally consistent—a system designed to survive within a market.

I brought experts into my community to run workshops on this wisdom.

And yet, despite what I was learning, unconsciously I was pressed against a hard truth: I was not trying to survive inside a market. I was wanting to build something that might endure beyond it.

My awareness shift came one day while listening a growers podcast about ‘margins and markets’. They grew what paid, navigated a labyrinth of licences and wages, then rested when the ‘season closed’. It was honest, hard work. But I recognised my question was profoundly different: how do we feed people if that scaffolding falters? The answer demands continuity—food across all twelve months. Fresh food into the hunger gap. Not abundance alone, but persistence and continuity over the four seasons.

So I pivoted and convinced our Grower Collective to run a trial last year. We delivered Harvest Boxes filled with abundance. We tracked what moved and what lingered. What emerged was a steady rhythm of need. We taught ourselves consistency and delivery tuned to that rhythm. But that was summer. That was easy.

From that, I mapped a crop plan designed to meet those needs every fortnight across an entire year, holding steady through the rise and fall of the seasons. Planning crops that would sustain slowly, if started early. The goal was simple, and yet it carried weight: enough vegetables in each box to feed two people for two weeks, without the dependence of topping up elsewhere.

This is the path we are on this year. It diverges from both homesteading and market gardening, each of which holds its own integrity. Market gardens must prioritise income, and rarely aim to supply a complete vegetable diet. They'd be mad to try. The scale would be boggling. Community gardens stretch a bit further, but still tend to follow seasonal arcs, growing and then stepping back, sure in the knowledge food can be purchased in the gaps. Homesteaders embrace the surges of summer and autumn (fall)—bottling (canning) tomatoes, baking zucchini bread, pickling cucumbers. They term it self-sufficiency, though beneath it sits a reliance on purchased inputs and the assumption of thier ongoing availability. It is not false, but it is not complete.

What I've been pressing our Grower Collective to learn is something else entirely—a plan that can hold under pressure, that accounts for storage where necessary, that staggers plantings so that there is no abrupt edge between having and not having.

Feeding twenty people alters not just your crop plan, but your orientation to the land itself. Preference gives way to necessity. You begin to favour what holds calories, what withstands erratic weather, what can be counted, lifted, relied upon—especially when the hunger gap begins to press in.

In this light the hunger gap is not a failure or a dangerous fracture—it is an expected contraction, a necessary interval, that asks something precise of those who would feed through it. It asks whether planting has reached far enough ahead, whether storage is thoughtful rather than reactive, whether coordination extends beyond convenience into commitment. It asks whether we have understood, deeply, that feeding people is not about the height of summer, when everything surges at once, but about this slower, more fragile crossing, where continuity must be held with intention, and where the difference between sufficiency and scarcity is dramatic.

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My co-harvesters arrive, and birdsong is joined by laughter. We joke about my carrots planted too densely, pulling them from the rich ground, eating the broken ones as we go. Bend and cut and count, bunching as we move. The smell of earth rises warm and sweet. Soon the sun presses at our backs, and we look toward the shed.

We are five months into this plan now—eleven households, twenty-two people, five gardens working in quiet coordination. But, this is the Austral summer, when abundance gathers easily. My fellow growers are flush with our success and I love them for it. But my attention is already stretched forward—into autumn (fall), into winter, looking at the narrow bridge where the hunger gap waits, revealing what has been built … and what has not.

In my alone moments, I've been researching winter-growing knowledge: cold-hardy crops, succession planting, unheated structures that gather and hold warmth. Spinach and kale through frost. Carrots under fleece. Soil kept just alive enough to continue offering food when everything else slows. This is not innovation, but memory—ways of working with the land that carry us through the gap. All relearned through the hard work of a few market gardeners who have reached back into the past—discovering how Paris and London were fed through the seasons of snow and spring blooms in the 1700s and 1800s. It's this old wisdom I am obsessed with now. Covered crops, insulation, hotbeds.

I hope this will be the next frontier for the Grower Collective. We have learned to hold through summer; now we must plan and plant into winter, placing crops with full awareness of where they must carry us—into the very edges of the season, into the hunger gap itself.

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This wise old knowledge belongs not to one place, but to many. And it can be tuned to life now. And that tuning is on my mind, too.

In the city, soil might be sealed beneath concrete, water governed by rules, but the city holds heat and people. Cold frames, balconies, courtyards—small pockets where food can still be grown. Systems can be bent. Community gardens turned into survival infrastructure. Places to learn, to share, to preserve, to practise. To ferment, to save seed, to recognise when abundance must be carried forward or lost. In the city, resilience begins in relationships.

The suburbs hold space but without structure—potential without cohesion. They feel independent, yet remain blinded by a reliance on fuel, electricity, and supply chains. When those falter, so will abundance. Four people can eat well with a bit of coordination but twenty requires discipline. Collapse does not respect property lines. Feeding through it will mean softening them. Crop planning across properties, shared storage, and open communication. Relationships.

In the country, scale expands again. Land can feed many, but distance, machinery, and isolation carry profound risk. Abundance without people to harvest it becomes waste or broken bodies. Rural resilience depends on the movement of labour and knowledge. A system that closes in on itself will fail. One that connects outward may just hold. Again, relationships.

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The harvest from my garden is done now, and we move into the wash and pack shed to ready the crops for today’s boxes. The other growers roll through the gate—tomato red and pumpkin orange flashing through truck windows, smiles bright at the wheel. The next hours will be loud and full. Geoff will wander up the hill with freshly baked love—peanut shortbread this morning—and when the work is done, boxes packed, we will sit together for awhile, hands sore, hearts open, resting briefly inside the beauty of work done.

What we have learned in our Grower Collective is simple and severe, but also beautiful. Feeding four is gardening. Feeding twenty is food sovereignty. But not everyone here in this space is collapse or climate aware. Some are simply revelling in the journey. For them it's a game we're playing together. What I know is that more learning is ahead and some of it will be hard. I look at the faces around me and hope the near future we're all facing will see us all standing steady as the season shifts. If the months ahead become a ledger, written in labour and trust.

There is no unbroken ground left to choose from, especially now. The city carries volatility, the suburbs a fragile dependence, the country its own exposure. The question is no longer where the conditions are best, but whether you are willing to remain where you are and work that ground honestly, with others, over time.

The hunger gap is not a metaphor. It is a season that comes whether we are ready or not, already forming beneath the apparent abundance of summer, already written into the turning of the year. The ground does not respond to intention alone—it answers to those who have learned its rhythms, who have planned not just for plenty, but for absence. Plant where you stand. Feed who you stand with. And let the food sovereignty commitment run through you—threaded, continuous, unbroken—through every fibre of your being.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi

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In part two of this essay I'll tell more of my community’s story, the unexpected challenges for our Grower Collective when one person is the lynch pin, and will expand more on the planning needed in the city, the suburbs, and the country to carry your community through the hunger gap.

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Addendum

If you've read this far, but doubt my concern, I recommend you read Sarah Connor’s latest essay: Collapse of US Agriculture, posted about 12 hours after mine.

From the homestead

Nightfall light.

(top left to bottom right) Deep shadows and kangaroos | The unexpected pumpkin crop in my greenhouse | Nasturtiums providing late season colour | Winter seeds sown in trays | Seeds emerging | One of the locals, a Rosenberg's goanna (Varanus rosenbergi). Next to the snakes, these guys are excellent mousers | Gorgeous rain moth (Abantiades atripalpis) | Early morning view of the drive.

Summer is closing here on the homestead. Carrots, beets, radishes, potatoes, summer squash, silverbeet and kale, and a range of lettuce, rocket, and baby leaves (for a salad mix) continue aplenty. Tomatoes and zucchini (corgettes) for our household. Others in the Grower Collective have provided the other crops. 1200 onion seeds have been sown. Garlic will go in a few weeks. Broadbeans will be poking from the ground soon.

The chickens continue their joyful dance, absorbing the overflow of greens and weeds from the garden. Wildlife is everywhere. And, the seed sowing for winter and through into the hunger gap is in full swing: bok choi, kale, silverbeet, a range of cabbages, rocket, broccoli, cauliflowers, and winter lettuce. And of course more carrots, beets, turnips, and radishes.

Every day the sky is massive.

Life here is quiet and beautiful.

One of the many cycles of tomato pulp canned for the winter

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If you’re looking for practical tools, maps, and field notes for the road ahead, start with A COLLECTIVE GUIDE TO SURVIVING CLIMATE COLLAPSE.