Radically Local

Radically Local

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East Springs Farm's avatar
East Springs Farm
Mar 25

Your article lands just as we had a tough lesson on food sustainability this week. We try to grow and preserve most of our food but this week a freak hail storm flattened our vegie garden and stripped our fruit trees of all their leaves. We have still had a decent harvest of tomatoes, pumpkins, carrots, potatoes and fruit for the year but it shows that we will only survive the future as part of communities since it just takes some bad luck with the weather to wipe out your harvest.

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2 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
Brad Neufeld's avatar
Brad Neufeld
Mar 25

This is prose, poetry, philosophy, and wisdom. I will reread this article many times. There is so much depth here. Thank-you for sharing Sister.

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1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
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