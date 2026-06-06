Radically Local

Radically Local

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Lisa Garcia's avatar
Lisa Garcia
6d

Thank you for sharing wisdom that has been earned through a very hard experience. It's something many of us need to hear and learn from. I hope your system continues as does the healing.

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1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
Dan Vie's avatar
Dan Vie
5dEdited

Beautifully done, Margi. You made it, for now.

Distribution of labour is the big organizing piece. Generally I take the approach that if I want something done right and on time, I have to do it myself. I don't have time or energy to find someone and teach them how to do it by the deadline. It's what I call the little red hen scenario: everybody wants to eat, but nobody wants to help. And of course, this can only be a temporary situation.

In one case, I had created a very large and successful project, where I was managing everything myself, and begging desperately to the group of 30 people that I was at the end of my rope and something had to change for distribution of labor. And there was nobody in the room with the competency or willingness to step in. But what happened is, we got pregnant, and at that point there was no alternative but to let go. It was only after I left that new people showed up with the skills and capacity to take up my mandate and keep it going. It could easily have died at that point, but thanks to new people circulating in, it's alive and well 20 years later.

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