Drought isn’t a distant desert—it’s a many-headed hydra already coiled around our food, our water, our survival. The spiral is tightening, and the question is whether we fight for our future or feed the beast.

Rain hits the window as I write. Winter is closing. The Austral spring peaks over the horizon. This season’s wind blows straight off the southern ocean, brittle, cold, sweet. The time of turning, but all is not well.

At this point in the year I should feel as if I am walking through Antarctica’s clouds, thick with water, heavy with promise. That density is missing. The air is still dry. It has been all winter. When rain comes it is welcome, but it’s far behind what this land needs. And it came too late.

Bates Creek only began to flow a month ago. Historically that flow was June. Visitors pause at the fence and sigh toward our emerald hills. Rolls of luminescent green. I have no quarrel with their eye—it is beautiful. But I know the grass is stunted, struggling, incomplete. What is growing in the now-cold soil is barely three centimetres (2 inches) high. Tiny shoots. They missed the autumn moisture when there was warmth enough to develop. By now the paddocks should be clinging wet at my thighs, not brushing the sole of my boots. If the spring rains falter too—and recently they have—these emerald slopes will be nothing but windblown dust before summer even sets. That is the mask drought wears: deception. Tricks you into believing in life, in recovery, in health. But beneath the gloss, the land whispers its warnings.

Drought is complex, and from the vantage of a city I know it’s difficult to understand. It’s never one thing, not in a world riven by climate chaos. Drought is a hydra with four faces: flash, green, agricultural, ecological. Each face carries the same twin menace—when the rain comes, and how much of it falls. People rooted in the land read these cues without graphs or forecasts. They feel the changes. Each drought gnaws in its own way. They don’t move in a neat cycle but in a tightening spiral, leaving less behind each season.

If you think this demon belongs only to the bush, you’ve swallowed the city’s illusion: water from a tap, air-conditioning humming, supermarket shelves full. You are in denial. You just don’t recognise it. Out here we know better. We live with the cracks in the soil, the silence of the creek, the brittle stems that crumble in our hands. In the city you are buffered, but none of your comforts will protect you when the land itself is breaking.

Climate chaos ensures drought can strike anywhere. Rain-soaked valleys, lush plains, tropical forests that once seemed eternal—all are vulnerable. Drought is not just the absence of rain—not just the stereotype of impoverished communities in refugee tents, starving in a desert. It is the collapse of precipitation (rain, snow, sleet, or hail that falls to or condenses on the ground) that a place has come to rely on. A rainforest can bask in mist one year and burn the next. Farms accustomed to reliable rain can fall faster than deserts, because their crops—either evolved in labs or in the hands of growers and farmers over hundreds of years—are tuned to drink deep and often. Rivers shrink. Aquifers falter. Soil cracks. Leaves crumble. Drought is always relative—measured not by averages but by the thirst of the land itself. And it often strikes hardest where nobody believes it belongs.

Make no mistake. This isn’t only about being hot. It’s certainly not about hydrating more during your morning jog. If you eat food grown by industrial agriculture, drought is already inside your life. It’s likely you don’t see it yet. But know dry ground does not grow crops. First, staples cost more. Then, as drought deepens, they vanish. The regions feeding you may already be starving of water. Some have already collapsed for this season. Others for this decade. Yet food keeps arriving, leaving you blind and complacent.

Before you sigh and inwardly say you ‘know’, I am not talking about coffee or chocolate. Do you know, really? I mean meat, milk, wheat, rice—the backbone of human sustenance. That picture of cows grazing knee-deep in pasture is not false, but it is incomplete. Most livestock eat grain. The more intensive the farm, the more dependent on imported feed. If you eat meat, or butter, or cheese, if you drink milk, you are also eating grain. And before the vegans among you jump in with ‘but not us’ smugness, if you eat bread, noodles, maize, beans, lentils, or any sauce thickened with starch, you are equally bound to drought. Everyone. All of us. Look at the labels. See the grains. See the legumes. If you buy your food understand: drought is already coming for your pantry.

Drought doesn’t knock politely. It batters the doors. Today, it afflicts 40 percent of the world’s land—double the reach of 1900. In two decades, both frequency and severity have heaved. Flash droughts—lightning-fast collapses of soil and green—have surged. NASA’s satellites track it: the intensity of extreme dry and wet events has risen alongside global heating. In the last five years, droughts and floods have doubled in both frequency and severity. 2024 was nearly twice as brutal as the average of 2003–2020.

The world’s breadbaskets are burning, cracking, and gasping for water. In this year alone, North America’s Midwest and Great Plains—the heart of US maize, soy, and wheat—have baked under heatwaves while the Canadian prairies have shivered through erratic rains, failing their wheat and canola. South America’s Mato Grosso, Paraná, and Pampas grind under drought, stripping Brazil and Argentina of maize, soy, and wheat, their fertile soils turning brittle. Europe’s fields—France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia—have wilted under unpredictable rainfall, while Asia’s Punjab, Haryana, and Heilongjiang have been in a fight for wheat, rice, and maize, their rivers low, their irrigation strained, the Mekong Delta’s rice paddies receding into mud. In Africa, the Nile Delta and East Africa’s cereal lands falter, and Australia’s Murray-Darling Basin, once a golden grain reservoir, cracks in the relentless sun. These are not distant problems. They are the lungs of the global food system, the arteries carrying sustenance to billions. When they fail, so does the illusion that shelves will stay full, that water will always flow, that we are protected. Every drought, every scorched hectare, every failed crop echoes across continents, reminding us that the spiral tightening around our food, our water, our survival, is global—and it is now.

This is not El Niño. Not bad luck. Not a fluke. It’s a fever.

The faces are distinct. Flash drought comes like a thief, stealing a season in days. Heat, wind, evaporating skies suck water from soil and stem. A pasture steady one month is dust the next. Crops wilt before flowering. Livestock lose feed before a farmer can act. Soil cracks under boots, dust coats your lungs. One season’s labour vanishes before the grower even looks up from the work. Theft in fast-forward—leaving farmers stripped bare.

Then comes green drought, crueler still. Rain falls, shoots rise, fields flush with colour. Green, glinting, gleaming. But beneath, the soil is still dry, roots unfed, nutrients hollow. Abundance is an illusion. Green drought lures us into complacency, persuades us that recovery has come, when the land is still dying underfoot. This is the face I live with now—pastures bright but deep in the root zone its parched. A deception that cuts deepest because it looks like hope.

From this illusion comes agricultural drought—the harsh reckoning. Soil without moisture cannot produce. Crops fail, livestock starve, debts mount. Shelves empty. Corn silos dust with heat cracks. The fragile scaffolding of industrial food collapses. Agricultural drought exposes the delusion of abundance, the fantasy of just-in-time chains, the lie of eternal shelves. When the bins empty, it is collapse made edible.

And beneath all this lies ecological drought—the one that terrifies me most. It cannot be measured in tonnes or dollars. It’s rarely reported in a form that can be compared, it’s reality lost in individual scientific papers about specific regions or ecosystems. But it is on the rise, and amplifying. It is the drying of wetlands, the vanishing of birds, the stagnation of creeks, the death of fish. Insects, fungi—the architects of soil health—gone. Forests fall silent. No birdsong, no insect hum. Streams curl into cracked ribbons of mud. Tadpoles, frogs, dragonflies—locally extinct in an instant. Life brittle, webs snapped. This is the face that makes wildfires roar. This is the face that burns land to ash, pumps carbon skyward, feeds the spiral of decline.

The hydra’s faces do not arrive alone. They spiral—sudden onset, false greenness, human hunger, ecological silence. And still cities shrug. Policymakers mumble about averages. Indigenous knowledge, farmer experience, science shouts, the land’s own cries—dismissed as anecdote, as complaint.

If you live where food is still abundant, know this: you have abundance because you are buffered by wealth. Your shelves are full only because crops travel further and further to feed you. You are cushioned. The system wants you pliant, mute, and spending. But the buffer is thinning. Soon, those shelves will stand bare.

So the question is not if. It is how. How we will live with this, when we finally admit it is not a freak interruption but the rhythm of our age. Preparation cannot mean only forecasts and storage. It must mean tearing down extraction and building systems rooted in soil, in place, in limits. It means changing how we grow, how we eat, how we govern water and land—together, in common, not for profit.

Call me a doomer. Call me an exaggerator. Call me whatever you want (yes, Mann and Hayhoe, that comment is aimed squarely at you). The four faces of drought will not pause for your convenience. This is the climate chaos curve in action right now. It will tighten, year on year, until there is nothing left but dust—unless we tear down the delusions now. Unless we stop waiting for the technological fix or the climate movement’s magical thinking that ‘if we just reduce emissions, all will be well’. It won’t. There is too much change baked in. We have to ride this storm.

It’s time to grieve, to rage, and to build something real. The hydra is here. The question is whether we fight for our future, or feed the beast.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi



