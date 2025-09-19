Radically Local

Radically Local

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Yoder's avatar
Tina Yoder
1d

Yes, yes, yes. I live in a city buffered by wealth. And yet I know it’s true and that it’s coming. It is only a matter of time. The forests of Colorado are dying from heat and drought and invasive diseases. Nobody wants to hear it or see it. It’s all connected and it’s all dying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Thair's avatar
Stephen Thair
1d

"It means changing how we grow, how we eat, how we govern water and land—together, in common, not for profit"...

It means a lot of people dying, and killing, and wishing they were dead, because our cushy lifestyles have been stripped away.

Cities dying because the surplus needed to justify their existence no longer exists.

It means all the "bullshit jobs" ceasing to exist, when subsistence is the only occupation other than occupier, and carrying capacity is a harder limit than the speed of light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Margi Prideaux, PhD and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margi Prideaux
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture