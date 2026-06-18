Radically Local

Radically Local

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Doug
Jun 18

So beautifully written Margi and so full of earned wisdom!

Can I ask—how much land are you managing? And if you summed up your growers what would that come to?

I am trying to bring together the “home gardeners” in our community to get connected. I have in mind tours of each others’s gardens, see what is growing well and challenges. But if I can do that I will also be thinking of you and the CSA model.

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Margi Prideaux, PhD
Jun 19

Micro climate is key, Michael. I agree. I noticed huge differences between my growing space and my nearest neighbour.

Age is the elephant in the room for us, too. ;-)

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