The quiet architecture of one community Harvest Box system—and what it reveals about food resilience in the city, the suburbs, and the country

I am alone in the winter garden when I start pulling the carrots. The soil is tight with damp, cold, holding. Each carrot comes free with a small resistance, a quiet insistence from the earth before it gives way. I stack the roots—orange against dark soil—the same rhythm I have returned to, again and again, through the turning of the seasons.

Twenty-five kilos (55 pounds) of carrots by the time I stop. As I’ve written before carrots are hard masters. I grow in a cool-temperate region, so this is twenty-five kilos that have taken five months to grow. These carrots are for our community Harvest Boxes. They will be washed, packed, and carried into the hands of others before the midday turns.

*

I am asked often about our community Harvest Box system. How does it work? What do we achieve? Can it be replicated? While I’ve been happily using the Boxes as a backdrop for essays for the past 18 months, I need to stop avoiding the specifics. So today, as I harvest, I am thinking about how to frame our home-grown system for others to understand.

It’s simple in structure, and demanding in practice. And, it is not our invention. We have taken the bones of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model, braided it with community garden logic, and threaded it through climate-chaos thinking—an attempt to grow not just a bit of food, but genuine, year-round food sovereignty. This is, in truth, a quiet architecture for our survival—built not from grand design, but from repetition, seasonality, and the slow alignment of many hands.

There is soil under all of it. And labour. And weather that does not negotiate. There is also time—perhaps the one resource we are already spending too quickly. Food systems are not built in an emergency. They are grown slowly, through seasons of practice, failure, adjustment, and trust. The work of preparing for disruption is always done before disruption arrives. It is returned to, season after season, in cycles that do not pause for agreement or recognition.

Practically, every fortnight, six gardens across a 25km (15 mile) radius assemble enough food to feed eleven households for two weeks without needing to supplement from shops—twenty-two people within that catchment. It is not an open call. We have been gradually inviting people as we learn how to scale without crumbling under the pressure.

The ‘without supplementing from shops’ is a core goal. For us, here, living remotely as we do, those shops are a long way away, fuel is skyrocketing, and often the shelves are bare. We’re being forced into collapse awareness quickly here.

In the boxes we put the staples first, as we have them available. Potatoes, onions, garlic, carrots, beets, lettuce, and a main leafy green—kale, bok choi, tatsoi, cabbage, spinach, silverbeet, or Swiss chard. Often we don’t have everything, but it is always enough. Around these staples go the seasonal surges: tomatoes, capsicums, courgettes, pumpkins, eggplants if they forgive us the weather, chillies that hold fire in their skins. Berries, apples, pears, plums, nectarines, oranges, lemons and limes. All as they come into season. There is always herbs. Bundles of culinary blessings, green and sharp in the hand. Then something quieter: a choice of fifteen medicinal herbal teas that two of the gardens grow, dry, and store—from agrimony to yarrow, and others in between. These teas go in on request.

Each box weighs somewhere between 10–15kg (22–33 pounds). Across the system—what is distributed, plus what each grower keeps—we move roughly 110–165kg (240–360 pounds) of food every fortnight. Twelve months of the year. For a market gardener, this reads as laughably small. Barely enough to cover insurance. For a home gardener, it is overwhelming abundance—enough to tip into preserving panic. But, for us, it’s manageable success that sits somewhere between those two worlds.

Each grower contributes what they can grow well. Each garden carrying a part of the whole. Behind it all sits a deep and detailed crop plan stretched across seasons, tuned to our combination of cool- and Mediterranean-temperate weather: sowing, succession, harvest rhythms mapped months ahead, before hunger ever arrives. No single site is expected to carry everything. Together, we attempt to hold the line between plenty and absence. This is the quiet architecture of survival in its most literal form—unseen scaffolding of timing, knowledge, and trust that holds long before any Box is packed. A structure that only reveals itself through repetition, through return, through the steady accumulation of shared work across time.

It is a system built on trust and giving. We chose gifting—labour, knife sharpening, hay, vegetables, time—rather than monetary exchange. Sometimes, we still ask folks to buy us seed vouchers from the heirloom seed company we use to supply us seed, at least until we have our full seed collection system running. (Across 40 crops, that’s a significant task and a whole new layer of planning). When I began this gifting system, I was warned I was a fool. That people would take advantage. That generosity would collapse under weight. But two years in, something else has taken shape. Stripped of valuation, giving and receiving has become relational. Not perfect. Not frictionless. But real. The suggestion to gift your land, labour, and time often jars with people when I describe it, because we’re all life-long students of a capitalist system that has atrophied our skills. Blunted our instincts. But it works. In all that time, no one has taken advantage of the goodwill. This is villaging as it was once conducted (read The Peaceful Revolutionary’s Everything for Everyone for more on this rich subject).

The produce comes together, from each of the growers, early on the Box morning. We stand shoulder to shoulder and wash, bunch, and pack the Boxes for collection. A central place in the 25km (15 mile) radius has been created for this and it hums with embrace. From late morning, folks roll in to collect their Boxes. Sometimes they bring their own gifts. Other times they drop them at our farmstead gates in the week that follows (bags of manure or sawdust are a common sight). Sometimes the gift is something bigger that needs us to organise to pick it up (round bales of hay, for instance). Sometimes the gift is labour, pulling weeds or picking fruit. Perhaps the biggest reciprocation though is the connection between people. The smiles. The joy. The excitement. The mutual gratitude.

There have been ups and downs, as we’ve grown into this system. None of us are market gardeners, so the most obvious learning curve was growing at scale, but then we had to dive deep into growing for continuity—12 months, or 26 fortnights of the year. But we are further in than we were. Much further.

*

Next into the crate is the black-red beetroot. My fingers cramp from the wet chill, and warm breath forces life back into my joints. There is no one here but birds, a thin wind moving through the trees, and the steady rhythm of work that does not care how the world is turning elsewhere. I love this early morning peace. A rhythm that returns whether or not it is witnessed.

*

Beyond the functional aspects of the ‘crop plan’, there are other important lessons we’ve learned.

The first is hidden inside the structure. As I’ve previously written (The Hunger Gap is Coming (2 of 2)), any system that depends too heavily on one person, one mind, or one point of coordination is already fragile before it is tested. I learned this not in theory but in the collapse of rhythm—days where illness-related travel and exhaustion pulled me away, and the entire architecture began to strain. The garden kept growing. The system did not. It is easy to mistake central coordination for strength, until it is removed.

Another lesson follows closely behind. Resilience is not simply abundance. It is continuity and dependability. When knowledge, decision-making, and labour are shared, the load becomes bearable even under pressure. When they are not, even plenty becomes precarious. The strength of the Harvest Boxes is no longer in what is grown alone, but in how many hands now hold the responsibility for making it real.

Something else emerges from the rhythm of seasons. The hunger gap is not an anomaly. It is structure. It is the space between stored food and new growth, between certainty and waiting. I used to think of it as a problem to solve. Now I understand it as something to plan for. Repeatedly. Deliberately. With humility, because there are months when nothing grows fast enough to save you if you have not already prepared.

Time is another truth. Not as abstraction, but as biology. Carrots do not hurry. Wheat does not rush. Planning food systems is always an argument with patience. Every Box we pack is the result of decisions made many months earlier, well before the urgency was even visible. There is no instant food resilience. Only delayed consequence. The work is always happening ahead of recognition, before urgency is visible, before agreement exists.

A big kicker is labour. Real labour, not imagined labour. Feeding people at this scale is not a romantic act. It is repetition, coordination, exhaustion, and repair. It is waking early to frost. It is lifting too much. It is learning that good intentions do not reduce workload. They increase it.

Somewhere in the middle of all this is something quieter but no less sharp. The homesteading instinct—to preserve, to bottle, to freeze, to store for one household—holds wisdom, but it also carries hidden dependence. Glass, sugar, energy, supply chains. It is not failure. It is partial independence mistaken for completion.

There is something also about failure itself. Systems do not reveal their weaknesses when they are working. They reveal them when something unexpected enters the frame. Another insight is relational to that. Everything holds because relationships hold. Between growers. Between households. Between people who may not fully share the same urgency but share the same ground. When we focused on communication, the system became lighter, not weaker.

The last lesson is the simplest, and the hardest to master. Food sovereignty is not individual. It is collective, or it is too fragile. There is no private solution that survives the disruption our world threatens.

*

I pause in the field, wiping soil from my hands onto my trousers, and look up towards the rising sun. The cold has settled deeper now, even as light rises over the treeline. Sol casts beautiful long shadows across the green hillsides wet with dew. Emerald green shimmers with golden flecks for just a moment. But the kale needs to be picked.

*

In the city, the challenge is obvious. The soil has been buried beneath concrete. Land is expensive, temporary, controlled, and contested. For decades we have accepted the conclusion that this means cities cannot feed themselves.

It is a dangerous conclusion. Because it encourages waiting. Waiting for governments to create policy. Waiting for institutions to provide solutions. Waiting for some grand urban agriculture strategy to arrive fully formed. But carrots do not care about policy announcements.

The first harvest comes months after the first seed goes into the ground. The first functioning neighbourhood food system may come years after the first conversations begin. Every season spent waiting is a season that cannot be recovered.

The city needs thousands of small solutions, connected into something larger. Balconies. Verges. School grounds. Church land. Hospital grounds. Rooftops. Community gardens. Every available fragment of soil and every willing pair of hands becoming part of a living network. A single apartment block might organise a shared rooftop garden and crop plan. A single street might map take over the community park as a growing space, coordinate what is planted, and share the harvest between households.

The suburbs face a different failure. They have space, but have been taught not to share it. Behind millions of fences sits one of the largest unused agricultural landscapes in the modern world. Lawns are mown. Water is spent. Fertiliser is spread. Time is invested maintaining a symbol of private comfort while the capacity to feed a neighbourhood lies dormant a few metres away.

The suburban backyard must stop being seen as a private kingdom and start being understood as a node in a larger system. One household grows potatoes. Another manages fruit. Another saves seed. Another propagates seedlings. Another stores harvests. Another coordinates distribution. The burden becomes lighter because the responsibility is no longer carried alone. Three neighbours could remove their fences and create a shared productive landscape. A street could establish a seasonal crop plan, with households becoming specialists in different foods rather than each trying to grow everything badly.

The country carries the opposite challenge. There is land, but not always enough people. Distance makes every failure larger. A broken machine, illness, a flooded road, or simple exhaustion can unravel an entire household’s efforts. The myth of the self-sufficient homestead is seductive, but a person standing alone is one illness, one injury, or one failed season away from vulnerability. We have formed our Grower Collective in this rural space with support and connection as a priority, but ours is not the only option. Communities could establish a ‘free’ market day, where small farms could bring their surplus rather than each carrying the burden of diversity alone. The exchange could be a credit system for group labour days, like the Amish have done for generations with barn raising.

The lesson repeats everywhere. The city, the suburbs, and the country all have different barriers, but they all suffer from the same danger—the illusion resilience is something we can purchase, stockpile, or achieve individually.

We cannot.

Real resilience is built slowly, before we need it. It is built in conversations that are difficult. In gardens that seem too small to matter. In relationships that have not yet been tested.

The moment the crisis becomes obvious to everyone is the moment we are already behind.

Food follows seasons. Trust follows years. Soil follows decades. It all takes time. Do not wait for the perfect model. Do not wait for permission. Do not wait until everyone agrees with you. Look at the ground beneath your feet. Look at the people around you. Begin.

*

The hunger gap is not a theory. It is already in motion. What we build against it is a refusal to stand empty-handed as the old systems fracture. Relationship. Knowledge. Soil. Seed. Labour. The slow work of becoming useful to one another again.

This is the quiet architecture of survival, finally visible. As practice held between people, through time.

I finish loading the last crate of kale. Carrots lifted from winter soil, beets still cold and dense. Bunches of kale stacked into weight. Washed. Packed. Distributed. Eaten. A small, remote community held together by this.

The wind shifts through the rows and I wipe soil from my hands onto my trousers. The boxes are full.

The future will not be secured by those who saw what was coming. It will be secured by those who started building before everyone else believed them.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi

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From the homestead

(Top left to bottom right) First apple harvest, with some winter vegetables for dinner | Brassicas in the mist | Geoff sizing up a fallen eucalypt tree, killed in the 2020 wildfires | Geoff cutting the same tree for firewood, our only heat source | Contented chickens | The beauty of filled winter dams | An ever present winter task—when there is rain without snow—cutting grass!

Geoff is well. His eyesight is repairing. While we are still back and forth to monthly eye treatments, life here remains quiet and beautiful.

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