In the wake of fire, a quiet grower plants eschallots and listens. On persistence, patience, and the kind of wisdom that grows underground.

Eschallots growing in the dead of winter.

We’re in her kitchen, midwinter. There might not be snow in our region, but it’s still biting cold outside. A shaft of sunlight creeps across the bamboo floor, glowing golden and low. Beyond the window, bushland stretches untamed as far as the eye can see—young trees shouldering each other for light and space, shadowed creeks, sharp wind whipping across the hilltops. Inside, the air is warm with tea and talk and the slow planning that winter makes space for.

She is one of our community’s mindful, quiet anchors. Resourceful, gently spoken, a woman of unshakable calm and grace. Methodical in a away I’ll never master. The kind of person who listens closely, not only to people, but to the seasons, the soil, the plants. There’s a serenity about her that comes from being in rhythm with something older than words—nature. I admire her equanimous poise. I always have. Still waters, deep roots.

We are talking, today, about eschallots.

‘I never grew them until I was offered a punnet,’ she says, smiling and holding the warmth of her tea in cupped hands. ‘It was right after the fires. The landscape was still a moonscape.’

She pauses, watching the steam rise. In the silence, I know our minds have both slipped back to that dark time.

‘I was handed them,’ she smiles. A gift. ‘I planted those small bulbs into the scorched ground, not expecting much. But they grew,’ she exclaims, eyes sparking. ‘They multiplied. Some of the clumps were massive—bigger than side plates. I was excited watching them. It’s beautiful how they offer so much from so little.’

In the pause as we sip tea, I think about that: how, in the wake of destruction, something small and humble could quietly root itself and offer abundance. Eschallots are not loud. They don’t climb or blaze with colour. They persist. They split and swell. They wait. They feed.

It feels right that they came to her in that moment, gifted like a secret. Something soft that knows how to endure.

The onion family has been walking with humans for a long time. Long before cities. Long before farming. Wild alliums were gathered by hunter-gatherers in Central and Western Asia. Over 5,000 years ago eschallots (Allium ascalonicum) were being cultivated in Mesopotamia. They spread, making their way into ancient Egypt, where they were used not just as food, but as offering, and a medicine—for colds, fevers, inflammation, and to help digestion. Quietly, they nourished and healed. By the Middle Ages, they had travelled with Crusaders to Europe, taking their name from the port of Ashkelon. By the 13th century, eschallots were a staple in French soils, especially in Brittany, where the sea winds and cool earth suited them well.

But long before any of that, they fed us. They still do.

‘I’d never eaten them before,’ she reflects, ‘and didn’t know what to do with them at first. They’re spicier than regular onions. But once I learned not to overcook them—just a little, gentle heat—they’re delicious! Succulent!’ Her voice sparkles.

She’s still growing from that original gifted punnet. Five years on, a self-sustaining cycle. Each bulb giving to the next. She saves, she observes, she adapts.

She began her life in the tropics, as the daughter of a ginger farmer, then moving through the world in an eclectic rhythm, including years in an ashram and then traveling widely. Her farming childhood wasn’t really the instigator for growing food. It’s more like the earth always called to her, quietly, persistently, like eschallots do.

There’s a kind of reverence in the way she speaks. Not dramatic. Not mystical. Steady. Clear. Infused with love. The way someone speaks when they’ve paid attention long enough to truly understand.

‘Growing vegetables has taught me so much,’ she says. ‘Not just about the plants—but about place. Soil and season matter. Even just a few kilometres makes a difference. You learn to wait. You learn to watch for what is right for where you are’. That’s so true, I reflect. And, I’ve learned more about patience from the onion family than from any other crop. There is no gain in comparing or following other gardens, or gardeners. You need to tune to your own land.

Outside, a gust of wind stirs the branches. Some of the trees here are still blackened by fire, but they are surrounded by new growth. It’s deep winter but bird life is everywhere and on the days we walk through her gardens (she has three!) she’ll often stop mid step to pause and listen to a call.

She and her partner have been rebuilding life here since the fires. Planting the gardens started long before the house. That graft paid off. Now their gardens are overflowing with produce, even in the deep of Austral winter.

It’s a wild, unpredictable island we live on. It asks much of those who stay. We struggle with water, and wind, and heat. But despite the challenges she is one of the most deeply rooted growers I know.

She rises from her stool to fetch a basket of drying calendula flowers, their papery petals glowing as she sorts them.

‘You have to wait for the eschallot tops to die down before harvesting,’ she says, gently turning one of the flowers in her hand. ‘If you pull them too early, they’ll still be small. It’s in the last two weeks that they swell. That’s where the growth happens. Wait.’

Wait.

The quiet ones always teach us.

She doesn’t call herself a teacher. But every season, she teaches us all—through action, through intuitive example, through the food she coaxes from the ground and shares so generously with our community. When the fires came, she stayed. When the rains stopped, she adapted. When the land whispers, she listens.

And eschallots remain—layered, patient, persistent.

Wait.

A humble lineage stretching back five thousand years, carried by hands that knew their worth. From Neolithic camps to Mesopotamian gardens. From Roman apothecaries to island growers with ash still in their fields. They don’t shout their story. But they’re still here. Multiplying. Strengthening the soil. Teaching beautiful teachers who choose to listen and wait.

Solidarity & Soil

A growers winter garden, with eschallots at the core.

