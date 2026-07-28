Radically Local

Radically Local

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
5d

I have tried to build a community going door to door sharing my phone number and offering help, unfortunately it did not work.

I have been in my neighborhood for 4 years and have only met a handful of people.

It’s sad, and I am afraid if/when something happens there will be no effort to help one another.

It is an established neighborhood with a lot of older people that just don’t feel the need to get to know others.

I thought about organizing a gathering at a local recreation area but afraid no one will show up.

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Pinky's avatar
Pinky
4d

I just moved to a new state and am finding myself lost without the ability to start on a new garden. Thanks for reminding me how important and fulfilling building a community will be. I've already received notices and surveys from the county and city about emergency preparedness and resource hubs. I'll start working toward that as I settle in and become stable here.

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1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
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