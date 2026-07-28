Climate chaos does not care whether your neighbour agrees with your politics, understands climate science, or shares your worldview. Your only protection is whether someone knows your name, knows where you live, and knows when you need help. It begins with rebuilding the village.

Hands kneading dough. Photo: Shutterstock, 2026



The wildfire of climate chaos is racing through the grass. Whether everyone sees the smoke is becoming less important than whether we know our neighbours well enough to help each other when it reaches us. Surviving climate breakdown no longer depends on everyone around you understanding the full scale of the tragedy unfolding across the world. Weather patterns that once belonged to distant futures are arriving at our doorsteps. North Africa, Europe and North America are on fire. Heat is pummelling places never prepared for it.

There is no time.

I know the importance of evidence. I have spent much of my life working with it. Facts matter. Awareness matters. We cannot respond to a wound we refuse to see. I get it.

There is still no time.

You cannot wait until everyone agrees before you begin preparing. Climate chaos does not arrive in a world where everyone shares the same understanding, the same politics, or the same sense of urgency. It arrives in ordinary places, among ordinary people, in ordinary times. It arrives on streets where neighbours may have never exchanged more than a nod across a fence. It arrives in towns where the person with the generator, the person who knows first aid, the person who understands the creek line, and the person who grows food may have never realised they were already part of the same survival story. The communities that cope best will not necessarily be the ones where everyone thinks alike. They will be the ones where people know each other well enough to notice who is missing, who is struggling, and who can help. Hold that thought. I will tell you a story about this later.

I write a lot about growing food and medicinal herbs as a community building practice because that is where my hands are most days. It is the work of my current life. My days are shaped by soil, seeds, seasons, rainfall, frost, harvest—in the endless conversation between one human’s intention and the living world. But I am often asked what people can do if they are not able to grow their own food. I carry this question with me as I walk through the garden, boots sinking into the ground, contemplating what I would do if I suddenly found myself somewhere else. What if I had no land? No community? What if I arrived in a new place and had to begin again? Where would I place my hands first?

After five years on my current path, I now know I would start with the knowledge that resilience has to be built into ordinary community life. Between people. In the gentle agreements we make with each other. I've been making notes about this as I walk my garden paths. About practical things. Tangible things. This morning, I reached thirty ideas in my notebook. Thirty small doorways into rebuilding something we have quietly allowed to disappear.

The village.

When I say village, I don't intend the romanticised idea communicated in novels and movies, where a piper makes music in the background, everyone lives in tranquil harmony, and life is somehow simpler. The past was never that perfect. Villages of our forefathers carried wounds. Life was hard. People pushed to the edges, voices ignored. The carried histories that were never as honest as the stories they told afterwards. But villages also held something vital we have lost. A few villages still do today. Something modern society has fundamentally misplaced—a web of practical, personal relationships.

Modern life has presented us with extraordinary things. It has extended lifespans, increased comfort, access to unfathomable technical data and information. It has connected us across the globe. But somewhere along the way, we traded away forms of knowledge and connection that cannot easily be purchased back. Whose hands could mend a broken gate? Whose hands could sharpen a blade, save a seed, or calm a frightened child? Who knew the moods of the weather? The creek that rose first. The hill where frost settled. Acknowledging this loss brings forward a particular kind of grief—the grief of living among abundance while feeling a deeply human emptiness for old relationships once lived. A person can own a house but not know how to repair it. Someone can have food security in the supermarket sense but not know who grows food nearby. Another can live in a street for years without knowing the names of the people behind the fences. We operate alone.

The ideas scrawled in my notebook don’t try to recreate the past. They are to recover the skills we need to carry forward.

Building neighbourhood capacity

So, if I were to suddenly find myself starting again the first place I would begin is with people. Specifically the people who live around me. Because I’ve paid the cost of having not done that.

This is the earlier story I promised to explain. We moved from the eastern end of the island where to the western end almost fifteen years ago. It’s a big island. You don’t travel from one end to other without intention. In the east, I had invested time in people. I knew names. I knew stories. I had threads of connection that continued even after we moved away. But in the west, we did what so many people do when they arrive somewhere new. We arrived exhausted. A bit anxious. We focused on the land, the work, the daily demands. And, we closed the gate. A decade passed, and the wildfires hit. Looking back, we made three early assumptions that proved catastrophically wrong. We assumed the systems run by the Governments around us would hold. We assumed our island-wide community mattered more than the immediate one. We assumed that when things became desperate, people would naturally come together. Every one of those assumptions punched us in the face.

After the wildfires, hundreds of messages arrived from people in our old east end community, from friends and family scattered across the world. But among the people who lived closest to us—the people who shared our landscape, our roads, our weather, our risks, and the recent catastrophe—only one person checked to see whether we were alive. When we turned up to the impromptu resupply station for food and water we were turned away because we were not recognised. It hurt at the time, but I’ve come to see our own part in the mess. So yes, I am now evangelical about this. Build the village before you need it. Because when the disaster arrives, it is too late to introduce yourself.

One of the simplest ways to begin building a village is through small street resilience groups of ten to twenty neighbouring households (Idea 1). A dozen houses can contain an extraordinary amount of capability—if the people inside them know each other. The first step is much simpler than friendship or agreement. It is recognition. Knowing names. Knowing needs. Knowing who lives nearby.

A community asset map identifying trailers, generators, pumps, ladders, welders, freezers, tools, and other useful equipment (Idea 2) can reveal an enormous amount of hidden capacity. Every community has a stockpile of stuff and knowledge sitting behind shed doors and inside garages. The problem is that nobody has ever written the list down. The person with a trailer may not realise they are holding a potential community asset. The person who can repair machinery may see their knowledge as ordinary because it has always been part of their life. Communities often overlook the skills that surround them precisely because they are familiar.

I’d initiate a neighbourhood emergency contact tree (Idea 3). An old-fashioned idea in the best possible sense. It recognises something we once understood instinctively. The best first response comes through human connection (Idea 4). During extreme heat, storms, fires, or power outages, a phone call, a knock at the door, or someone remembering that an elderly neighbour lives alone—checking on vulnerable neighbours—may become as important as any formal emergency plan.

I’d also get a small group together to undertake walking audits identifying hazards, evacuation barriers, heat exposure, and local needs (Idea 5). Walking together changes the way people see a place. The street becomes more than a route between homes. It becomes a shared landscape with vulnerabilities, histories, and possibilities.

Holding a community emergency practice day could be a simple but powerful beginning. Asking the question: ‘What would we do if the power went out for five days?’ or ‘What do we do next year if the heat soars again?’ (Idea 6) are no longer a crazy hypotheticals. They are entirely apolitical. Utterly neutral. And allow people to think together before they are forced to respond. A working bee helping elderly or vulnerable neighbours prepare homes and properties (Idea 7) can create practical improvements while quietly rebuilding trust.

Even something as simple as new resident welcome visits that include local hazards, resources, and practical knowledge about who is who and where (Idea 8) can help transform a collection of houses into a village. People become part of a place through welcome—through stories shared, rhythms learned, and relationships formed.

Recovering lost skills

One of the quietest losses of modern life has been the disappearance of everyday practical knowledge. For generations, skills travelled through communities because people lived close enough to watch, help, and learn. Someone knew how to mend clothes. Someone knew how to preserve food. Someone knew how to sharpen tools, repair machinery, build structures, or read the signs of changing weather. These skills were rarely considered remarkable. They were simply part of being a capable human being.

So, I’d also focus on ideas in this vein. A repair café (Idea 9) begins with broken appliances, but what it restores is far more valuable. The habit of sitting together, sharing skills, and remembering that repair is an act of care. Or a tool library (Idea 10). It saves money while rebuilding the idea that some resources are strengthened through sharing.

A monthly practical skill swap (Idea 11) allows knowledge to circulate again. Gardening, preserving, building, sewing, repairing, cooking, maintaining equipment—every skill shared strengthens the whole community. Home maintenance workshops covering basic plumbing, electrical safety, gutter cleaning, weatherproofing, and simple repairs (Idea 12) help people become less dependent on distant systems for every small problem.

Sewing and mending circles (Idea 13) remind us that worn and torn things are not necessarily disposable. When we first moved to our island home (in that first east end region) I joined the local quilting bee, and immersed myself in the stories of the older women who had spent their entire lives in this place. My mother had been a quilter so I came with skills. These elders of my new community were delighted to see my competence in an old craft. Their welcome was heartfelt. Tangible. Because we were ‘doing’ something together. I never talked about my professional work. I never talked about politics. I never talked about my beliefs about the world. Instead, I listened to their stories before power and water were connected to home. About when the first car arrived in the village. How they bathed once a week in the old copper that was hauled to the centre of the family home. They reciprocated with trust that is sustained to this day. They also—every single one of them—called me the day after the wildfire to check that I was okay.

Bicycle maintenance days (Idea 14) create transport resilience. Knife and tool sharpening days (Idea 15) preserve small but essential knowledge. Community equipment maintenance days for mowers, pumps, chainsaws, generators, and trailers (Idea 16) ensure that important resources remain available when they are needed.

Almost every one of these activities leaves something behind besides the task itself. A repair café fixes an appliance and introduces neighbours. A tool library saves money and builds trust. A working bee completes a practical task and strengthens relationships. The practical outcome matters. The relationship formed while achieving it may become the thing that lasts.

The point is not the repaired toaster, the sharpened knife, or the fixed mower. The point is the return of something older: people knowing who to call.

Food beyond growing your own

Growing food is one pathway into resilience, but resilience begins long before a seed enters the soil. Many people will never have the land, time, health, or circumstances required to maintain a productive garden. But every person eats. Every person is connected to the daily miracle of food arriving on their plate. It is the ultimate value neutral way of cooperating with others.

Community harvest preservation days involving bottling, drying, freezing, and fermenting (Idea 17) can rebuild knowledge while reducing waste. They return food to its older rhythm: abundance followed by care, harvest followed by preservation, plenty carried forward into leaner seasons. Community baking days learning how to produce staples such as bread at scale (Idea 18) and can restore something many communities have lost: the experience of making food together. Geoff ran a few sourdough workshops in the old region. It cemented him as the community baker, and won him wide smiles and frequent hugs. I remember the communal baking of my childhood like it was yesterday. Every week, the women gathered in the biggest kitchen and made sixty loaves in a day. Their voices filled the room with chatter, laughter, and song while their hands kneaded and folded the loaves. Light streamed through a cloud of suspended flour. The beautiful rhythm of their work etched into my being. They were simply living the ordinary practices that made that community capable of enduring. At the time, nobody called it resilience. It was simply how people cared for one another.

Local growers also need support. Many small-scale growers are tall on passion but short of hands. Approach a local grower and ask them: ‘How can we help?’ (Idea 19) then organise willing volunteers to provide the labour they need while the grower shares knowledge or produce in return. The grower leads. The community learns. Food production becomes something held between people rather than something carried by one exhausted person.

A community Harvest Exchange moves surplus produce from one person to another. Along the way, it reveals the hidden food system of a place. It shows who grows what, who has knowledge, where abundance exists, and where gaps remain. But it also shares more. Pickles, jams, breads, stories, a safe place to talk. A regular point of contact between people who may have little more than geography in common.

Food is where many villages begin, because eating is something we all share.

Knowing your place

A resilient village also knows its landscape. This is perhaps one of the deepest losses of modern life. Many people know where they live, but fewer people know their place. They know the street. They know the signs. Do they know their place? Do they know where water gathers after the first heavy rain? Which slope dries first after drought? Which birds arrive before the season turns? Which old trees have survived generations of storms? Every place has a memory. The question is whether anyone is still listening.

Interviewing long-term residents about floods, fires, droughts, storms, and past adaptations (Idea 21) preserves knowledge that might otherwise disappear. Seasonal observation groups recording rainfall, heat, frost, flowering, harvests, pests, and changing seasons (Idea 22) help communities notice the subtle changes happening around them.

If you have a small group of people already open to climate breakdown information I’d get busy creating neighbourhood climate risk maps identifying flood zones, fire exposure, heat hotspots, and vulnerable infrastructure (Idea 23). Turn concern into understanding. Water mapping identifying tanks, dams, drainage systems, and future opportunities (Idea 24) can help communities understand one of their most precious resources.

Local food mapping showing who grows food, where food is produced, where gaps exist, and reveals opportunities for cooperation (Idea 25). Neighbourhood knowledge inventories identifying practical skills and experience (Idea 26) remind communities that their greatest resources are often the people already living among them.

Maps are useful. Lists are useful. Records matter. But before any of these things, there is listening. There is sitting beside someone who remembers the last great storm, the last long drought, the last season when the creek stopped running. Recording traditional and local ecological knowledge about weather, seasons, land, and survival (Idea 27) honours knowledge that has often been overlooked. Community disaster memory projects that document previous fires, floods, storms, and heatwaves (Idea 28) ensure that hard-earned lessons are not lost. You don’t have to mention climate change. Disasters should remain like load-stones in community memories. A place becomes home when people begin remembering it together.

The final two ideas are perhaps the simplest.

Create or foster places where people gather (Idea 29) in a way that feels welcoming, ordinary, and open. Not sports events, or social spaces. These are great for entertainment. I mean no judgement. But they can exclude people. I mean for you to create neutral, safe places where people can wander in and ask questions of each other. Explore ideas. Speak their fears and not feel alone.

And practice helping one another (Idea 30). This is hard in modern society. We have been trained into separation. Sometimes it begins simply: walking up to your neighbour’s door and offering your help should they need it. Leaving them your number. Smiling and walking away from their bewildered expression with nothing more than an enthusiastic wave. That, multiplied, is powerful.

***

Thirty modest ideas. I am sure there are tenfold more. The work of rebuilding the village will happen through ordinary acts of connection. Most people will resist a climate argument. But, they will begin because someone asked their name, needed their help, shared their harvest, or knocked on their door. It will happen because people start with what they share: a street, a landscape, a waterway, a town, and the uncertain future arriving at their doorstep.

Go gently. Do not arrive carrying the language of politics, catastrophe, climate chaos, or collapse. Arrive carrying curiosity, generosity, and a willingness to listen. Bring patience. Bring presence. Trust takes time. Relationships take time. Speak about the place you share. Ask what people know. Ask what they need. Offer what you can. A small number of people will become friends. Most will remain acquaintances. That is okay. You are not building a friendship group. You are rebuilding the functions of a village.

That is my quiet hope beneath all this work. As the world becomes more uncertain, that people will rediscover something humans have always known—we endure through connection. Not because we all think alike. We survive because, somewhere beneath all our disagreements and distances, we still know how to reach across a fence, offer a hand, and say: I am here.

Solidarity & Soil

Margi

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Read: Why I have turned off Pangram

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A SMALL NOTE

Fifty Hands on the Wheel is continuing through July. If you have been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, this is the month I am inviting readers to help keep this work going. Radically Local essays will always remain free, but paid subscriptions help create the time to write them, grow food, and continue this work of adaptation.

LOADING THE DICE

Climate change is often described through averages: a fraction of a degree of warming, a line rising slowly on a graph, a projection decades into the future. But communities do not live in averages. They live in rainfall arriving late or not at all, in heat that lingers beyond endurance, in fires moving faster than expected, and in floods arriving before landscapes have recovered from the last shock. Climate chaos does not create every disaster, but it loads the conditions in which disasters occur—shifting the odds towards more frequent, more intense extremes.

Over the past four weeks (late June to late July, 2026), that pattern has continued across the globe. Europe and North Africa has endured another season of extreme heat, drought and wildfire, with Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, France, Spain and parts of the Balkans facing dangerous fire conditions, crop stress and violent weather swings. The USA and Canada have experienced prolonged heat domes and elevated wildfire risk, while southern China and the western Pacific have faced typhoon-related flooding and disruption. Across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, unstable monsoon patterns, cloudbursts and flash floods have battered communities already living with a rapidly changing mountain climate.

In Africa, changing rainfall patterns, drought and flooding are placing further pressure on food systems, water supplies and livelihoods, while across Latin America and the Caribbean communities are confronting a more volatile water cycle: prolonged heat and drought in some regions, destructive rainfall and flooding in others, and accelerating pressure on Andean glaciers and freshwater systems. The details differ from place to place. The pattern is becoming familiar—seasons once relied upon are becoming less reliable.

This is what one month of loading the dice looks like. A world where catastrophe rarely arrives alone. A flood follows drought. A fire follows heat. A storm lands before communities have recovered from the last one. The question is no longer whether the climate is changing. The question is whether we are rebuilding the skills, relationships and systems that allow communities to endure the world that is already arriving.

FROM THE HOMESTEAD



(Top left to bottom right) My pring crop plan, finally done | Geoff cutting the same tree for firewood, our only heat source | The first planting of spring seeds a full four weeks earlier than normal, trying to get a jump start of summer before the El Nino heat hits | Angels in my midst. Four of the community members who recived Harvest Boxes helping me for a more in the garden (3 photos) | The hour of long shadows. Winter’s dawn on the homestead (2 photos).

I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to stand where it counts—hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder with those adapting to climate chaos. Radically Local will never hide behind a paywall; climate chaos is brutal enough.

If this writing steadies or strengthens you, and you have coin, become a paid subscriber. Your support buys precious time—time for me to grow food, time for me to write, time to keep this writing fierce and independent—and it tells Substack that fire-and-flood words, scorched and stubborn, matter.

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