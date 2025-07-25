Radically Local

Geoffrey Deihl
12h

Hello Margi. Your article touches on a critical, foundational issue. Here I am on the other side of the world and observing drought in Buffalo, NY. Temperatures this spring and summer have been high, in the mid to high 80s, even crossing 90° (32°C). This is a place where reaching 80° used to be a handful of days. There has been little rain and the length of warm weather is at least a month longer than when I attended college her 40 years ago.

Farming has always been full of risk. The additional challenges from shifting weather patterns add greatly to the challenge as do numerous other factors from depleted soils to depleted pollinators. I have an article in the works on the subject, but it keeps overwhelming me. There is so much to communicate.

Hoping the rain you need comes, but realize the drought you're experiencing will impact your harvest. We can only adapt so much, then the planet becomes the decider.

The science predicting this was here 50 years ago, yet the "developed" world refuses to wean off of fossil fuels. They're running out as well, proof living in every more energy intensive effort to get it out of the ground, and there is no plan when EROI collapses. We're going to experience degrowth the most brutal way possible while the oligarchs mistakenly believe they are more powerful than the planet.

I hope your community makes it through and serves as a wiser path forward.

Walt Svirsky
11h

I’m over the moon now that Geoff the Water Whisperer is busily collecting that precious rain you have been waiting for. What a relief!

Thanks again for educating me, Margi.

The weather, while often unpredictable, is something I also pay a lot of attention to. It’s probably instinctual for gardeners to care about what’s coming weather-wise. Eight weeks late for your soaking rain is certainly significant. You are on the front lines of this climate change battle and I really appreciate you sharing your knowledge. I’m doing my best to prepare for what is coming and you are a fine teacher.

