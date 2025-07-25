In a world unravelling its own rhythms, farmers and food systems are being left blind, sowing seeds into silence while the climate slips beyond prediction and the warnings come ... never.

Heavy rain over green corn. Photographer: New Africa/Shutterstock

It’s raining today. Glorious, life-bringing rain. And the soil of our farm is soaking it deep, like a sponge that’s been aching for a drink after months of waiting. You can feel it—every drop drawn down with quiet urgency. But this rain is so late. So, so late. We expected it six, maybe eight weeks ago. Sure, there’ve been teasing showers, but nothing that recharged the system. Nothing that soaked and ran like nerves along the skin of the land, seeping into the creeks, breathing life back into the rivers, or lifting the stagnant water from the dams.

Now, it’s here. And the sound of it on the roof is beautiful. A sound that says hold on, keep going, not all is lost. The Water Whisper (Geoff) has kicked into high gear. But even in this moment of relief, neither of us can shake the unease. Because this is not how things used to work. The rains have come late. Really late. The signs are wrong. And I’m beginning to think the warning might never come again.

Four weeks ago I wrote about catching the sky in a collapsing world. As I typed those words I didn’t truthfully believe it would be another four weeks until the heavens opened, yet here we are.

This week, waiting for this rain to come, I revisited two major scientific studies published earlier this year—both trying to map the shape of what’s coming. What they show is terrifying. As global temperatures rise, our ability to predict when and where agricultural droughts will strike is disintegrating. The droughts are not just coming harder and more often—they’re also arriving without warning. And that loss of foresight isn’t just inconvenient. It could be lethal.

One of the studies, published in Nature Climate Change, used complex climate modelling to look at how drought predictability will shift as the planet warms. They mapped the changes at 1°C (1.8°F), 2°C (3.6°F), and 3°C (5.4°F). The results are devastating. At 2°C (3.6°F) and above, the kind of forecasting that tells you when a drought will hit breaks down across 70 percent of the world’s land surface. Yes—70 percent. Let that land in your gut.

The areas most affected include North America, the Amazon basin, large parts of Europe and Asia, and here in Australia. These are not fringe regions. These are the breadbaskets, the salad bowls, the lungs, the heartlands. Places where food for the world is grown, rivers flow, and systems hum along—until they don’t. What’s vanishing is not just the rain. It’s the rhythm of it. The sequence. The cues. The sense of what’s coming next. It’s the gut feeling a grower gets from the wind, the ache in their joints, the flight of birds, the smell of the morning air. It’s the embodied knowledge that’s taken generations to form—and it’s no longer holding.

Make no mistake: drought is the shadow cast by the deluge—both born of a broken sky, where rain falls all at once or not at all, sweeping homes from hillsides one season and desiccating landscapes the next. This is not some strange weather anomaly. It’s the raw face of climate breakdown.

Forgive me some numbers for a moment—it’s a farmer/grower thing, this preoccupation with rainfall statistics!—this year, so far, we’ve had 442mm (17.4 inches) fall here on our farm, and the big pulse has really only started today. Last year it arrived in early June. All up for 2025 we had just 459mm (18.1 inches). I know memory is fallible, so looking at the 100 years of official weather records our rain historically arrived in earnest in May—our wet season has been from May to September—and here on the farm, the handwritten records we inherited with the property went back to the 1960s, and we hovered between 800mm (31.5 inches) and 1200mm (47.2 inches) each year. Not only is there less, but it seems to be shrinking at either end.

It’s frightening.

A farmer friend of mind, who has walked this island for her entire adult life, has reflected how this drought feels like one she experienced about 25 years ago, so I checked the Bureau of Meteorology records. I wasn’t sure of the exact year, so I looked at a decade either side and she’s right, there was a drought but, at least for where I am (the other, wetter end of the island), the timing of the rainfall was the same. It was just less.

It’s this lateness that is scaring me.

You might still be able to guess how dry a season will be, on average. But that’s not enough. Timing is everything. When the dry sets in, how long it stays, whether there’ll be a reprieve before the seedlings shrivel or the soil temperature climbs too high. These are the things growers live and die by. And now, they’re disappearing. The soil forgets how to hold water. The sky stops speaking. The patterns go silent. Seeds are sown into false hope. Harvests fail without warning. The system collapses, not with a bang, but with a shrug. And still, the warning comes never. We get silence and smirks from the suits who knew and did nothing.

This isn’t just a farmer’s problem. This is a global fault line, and it’s fracturing. Beyond the much profiled Climate Change discussions, the United Nations has started using language more urgent than we’ve heard in decades. In July, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification issued a report stating that tens of millions of people are already facing hunger, water stress, and collapsing harvests. Not sometime in the future. Now. In 2025. These are not seasonal disruptions. These are systemic breakdowns. Entire regions are being dragged into crisis—not because of a lack of knowledge or infrastructure, but because the climate system itself is ceasing to behave in ways we can prepare for.

On the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought this year, the UN declared that land degradation and drought risk are now so entangled they can’t be separated. They called for a billion dollars a day, globally, to restore land, water systems, and food security. (I don’t like their chances, sadly). They launched the World Drought Atlas to track how drought ripples through everything—from agriculture to energy grids, transport corridors, and hospitals. Drought doesn’t stay in the farmer’s paddock anymore. It bleeds into electricity bills and food prices, refugee numbers and public health emergencies. It’s not just the rain that’s missing. It’s the scaffolding that keeps life upright.

And still, in so many places, the warning about what this means comes never. Politics and governments—silent. It doesn’t matter if you’re a farmer in the Riverina or in a family in apartment in Denver. If the reservoirs don’t fill, the prices rise. If the crops fail, the shelves thin out. If the grid overloads from excess cooling or failed hydro, the outages start. The risks stack. The gaps widen.

What’s most chilling about these studies is not just the heat. It’s the silence. The lag between the cause and effect. The fact that we might be standing in the last good rain for months and not know it until it’s far too late. That’s the cruelty of what’s coming. It doesn’t always announce itself with a dust storm or a heatwave. Sometimes, it just stops telling us what it’s doing.

The truth is, no amount of international funding will save us if local communities don’t start adapting from the ground up. We can’t keep trusting old calendars or distant forecasts. They are built on assumptions that are no longer true. The system is shifting, and we need to shift with it. That means building hyper-local weather networks, teaching soil moisture literacy, restoring wetlands, mulching every inch of bare ground, and preparing for unpredictability as the new normal.

We can’t wait for the government or the markets or the models to catch up. We have to become the warning. We have to read the wind, trust the soil, and lean into collective wisdom that adapts in real time. The droughts will keep coming. If we stay blind, if we do nothing, if we keep hoping someone else will sound the alarm—then the warning comes never.

We already know how this ends. The question is whether we’ll stand in the wreckage saying ‘we tried’—or ‘we waited’.

Solidarity & Soil

I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to work where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder and word to word with those adapting to climate chaos. This is fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn. If it moves you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water.

