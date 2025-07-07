Radically Local

Joe Clarkson
16h

There is always the choice of a biogas digester. It's an artifact of civilization, but should last a long time. https://www.frenergy.co.nz/biogas-biodigester-plant-prices/ The link is to a source in NZ, but there are probably plenty in Australia too.

A compost toilet is not the best way to go, in my opinion. If you have not heard of the Humanure Handbook by Jenkins, you should get it.

An eco-village near me collects all waste, urine and feces, in 55 gallon drums, lets it sit for a few months and then uses it on bananas or any other tree crop that is harvested only from the tree. Nasty smell, but they say it works well. They get lots of rain to wash it in to very permeable soil though.

My family has collected and used urine for years. It should be diluted before use, but 10:1 is not needed. We can use 2:1 on trees or bananas and 4:1 on root crops with no problem. Just don't overdo it on any individual plant. A 5-gallon bucket at 4:1 is enough for about 10 sweet potato plants. We do have wood chip mulch though.

Gail Silvius
6h

Thanks for saying this out loud. I live in an apartment in a city. Citizens will need to figure out alternatives for surviving as our infrastructure declines.

I'm old enough to remember the "outhouse" at our family home and how to save greywater for the garden.

Our grandparents wasted nothing. We can relearn these basic living skills

