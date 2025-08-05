I misread the weather—and in a world on fire, that matters. Mea culpa. The Australian funding is real, but the resilience we need still isn’t being resourced—because what we grow with our hands and our hearts can’t be delivered in a policy document.

Flood victims stands in the flooded streets of Chiang Mai, 2024

It’s hard not to feel your stomach drop when you read what’s unfolding in the United States, or Brazil, or Vietnam, or Thailand, or Canada, or Spain …. Climate chaos is everywhere. It’s like watching floodwaters on the horizon. Slow, then suddenly surrounding you.

In the US, against this rolling catastrophe, two Executive Orders—EO 14189 and 14239—quietly signal a bureaucratic retreat, where federal responsibilities for disaster resilience and community wellbeing are being pulled back behind policy curtains. Reframed as ‘whole-of-society’ resilience, the burden of preparing for climate catastrophe is being pushed down onto communities already stretched thin. Already flooded and flayed.

From the other side of the world, it certainly looks like the State shaking the dust of responsibility from their boots. Like people being cut loose to fend for themselves. Naturally, it made me turn my gaze homeward, wondering: Is the same thing happening here in Australia?

I expected the answer to be yes. In fact, I was primed for it. Here in our wildfire-prone region, it feels like resilience is a word thrown around in funding announcements, not the attention of Government in any meaningful way. When you’re the one hauling sandbags or clearing dead trees with blistered hands, it’s hard not to see government announcements as smoke without fire.

The preparedness I see in our still-charred landscape is built by neighbours, not officials. Volunteer-led, not grant-funded. The big money seems to orbit around government agencies, councils, and large NGOs who talk a good game about community but rarely show up where the actual grit is happening.

While I was writing FIRE that was a grounded, evidenced-based knowledge. But since, things have changed. The more recent evidence surprised me. I missed the shift. And if I’m honest, it stings. Because my voice is built on witnessing—so when I misread the weather, I owe you that reckoning. My words are my currency.

The Australian Government has, in fact, shifted towards a stronger national posture on resilience—especially since early 2024. There’s policy language that acknowledges climate change as a key threat, commitments to better integrate response and recovery, and even a National Resilience Framework that, on paper at least, takes a long-term view. Significant funding has been allocated: $1 billion through the Disaster Ready Fund, A$236 million in budgeted national resilience programs, and dedicated investments in First Nations partnerships, local capability-building, and community empowerment.

In contrast to what’s happening in the US, it looks like Australia is—on paper—stepping up, not stepping back.

But paper doesn’t keep out floodwater. And policy doesn’t clear a firebreak. So, I dug a little deeper. The truth, I’ve come to realise, is more complex. The funding is flowing. The frameworks exist. But.

I am laying this out mostly for my Australian readers. Programs like the Disaster Ready Fund—with A$1 billion allocated over five years—explicitly include community-led preparedness and adaptation projects in their remit. Complementing this, the National Emergency Management Agency has promoted the idea of ‘locally led resilience’, encouraging states, councils, and NGOs to work in partnership with local communities. Frameworks like the Australian Government Crisis Resilience and Recovery Strategy now speak the language of equity, co-design, and lived experience. On paper, at least, the federal position recognises that genuine resilience begins from the ground up.

But most of the money still flows towards institutions—state government agencies, local councils, research bodies, and large, well-established NGOs. Organisations with capacity, connections, and the ability to tick the boxes of resilience-speak.

What counts as ‘community-led’ in this space is often blurry. In too many cases, I’ve seen local resilience work—initiatives genuinely forged by residents and volunteers—co-opted as success stories by programmes that have given no resource, and no meaningful support. Yet, these communities are included in glossy reports. Their grief repackaged as a case study. Their unpaid labour propped up as evidence of system success. To be absorbed into government KPIs. But the money? The tools? The backup? It never comes.

So here’s the uncomfortable middle ground we need to name: the shift here isn’t as deep a gut-punch as in the US, but it’s not as equitable or effective as the funding figures suggest. Resilience is being professionalised. Bureaucratised. Packaged. Managed by people in distant rooms with good intentions and polished slide decks. By academics, NGOs, and ‘national partnerships’. We’re not walking backwards like the US, but Australia is still not walking forward fast enough to outrun the fire.

The danger of this moment is the illusion of engagement—of complacency wrapped in policy language. The belief that because money has been allocated, resilience must be growing. That because a community has been mentioned in a strategy document, its needs have been met.

The contract with government is still broken. The people actually doing the work are still digging firebreaks by hand, still checking in on vulnerable neighbours, still stitching together community plans from scratch. Not as consultants. Not as stakeholders. But as citizens—knowing no one is coming to save them.

So yes, I (we) should praise the Australian Government for funding and maintaining a solid National programme. They are funding things community can not do alone. Mea culpa. We must still hold them to account for how equitably funding is distributed. We should rage about unchecked insurance retreat. We should demand to know who benefits, and who is visible, and who gets left out. But, also, we should internalise that real resilience doesn’t trickle down. It roots sideways. It spreads through relationships, through trust, through shared history and mutual commitment. It’s not a ‘deliverable’—it’s a practice. Despite government, we must keep growing what we know works: our food systems, our flood systems, our relationships, our readiness. Not just in response to collapse—but in quiet defiance of those who think they own the narrative.

Resilience isn’t something they give us. It’s something we grow.

Solidarity & Soil

I walked away from the algorithm’s choke-hold to work where it counts: hands in soil, words on the page, shoulder to shoulder and word to word with those adapting to climate chaos. This is fire-and-flood writing—scorched, storm-beaten, and stubborn. If it moves you, pass it on like a sandbag in rising water.

Share

There’ll be no paywalls here, ever—climate collapse is brutal enough. But if you’ve got coin, become a paid subscriber. Every dime fuels the RESILIENT ROOTS GROWER COLLECTIVE, where we’re seeding trial-by-fire systems and hard-won knowledge.

And if you’re looking for practical tools, maps, and field notes for the road ahead, start with A COLLECTIVE GUIDE TO SURVIVING CLIMATE COLLAPSE.