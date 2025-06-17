Radically Local

Heidi Grieg
1d

Thankyou for mentioning the Doulas Margi. The 'women in the village' who care for the sick and dying for very little pay. Because it matters. And the small scale food growers and processors? I can only say that tasting the love in that food is soul nourishing in a way that nothing from a supermarket shelf matches. Because it matters. The wealthy lawyers, doctors, dentists and accountants are welcome to keep their money. But they can't eat it.

Patricia
21h

Facts right here! Thank you.

