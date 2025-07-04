Radically Local

Radically Local

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nate Tonnessen-Marler's avatar
Nate Tonnessen-Marler
4d

Your article was amazing. It was as beautiful as it was excruciating to contemplate vicariously.

I cannot imagine what you and Geoff have witnessed, and the despair you have borne, even as you find beauty and joy in your hard work; even as humor prevails because it is so quintessential.

And I fear that someday I may not have to imagine. That terrifies me.

For now, I have learned that I can coax plants to grow, and use nothing mechanized; just a pickaxe to push through the hard parts. The result is tiny and clumsy, but it is mine and it is thriving.

I have learned that neighbors and community are real and nations and politics are performative abstractions. Reality is the relationships around us, infinitely more nuanced than any Internet hot take would deign to suggest.

You have taught me so much, and I am so grateful to and for you, Margi.

I don’t know what is to come—but I know I would be utterly bereft if I hadn’t done and learned what I have. And it was you who pushed me to get hands in soil and begin the journey while there is still some time to learn, to practice, and to adapt. To collaborate with plants, rather than attempt to command them. To be creative and pivot from “happy accidents.” To stop taking running water for granted, and get more creative there, too.

Thank you—beyond words. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
Ian Reed's avatar
Ian Reed
3d

Many heartful thank-yous Marji. It is strangely heart warming to read your messages and inspiring.

Wonderful rain has fallen here during the week which I know has caused flooding in some areas, and, of dear, some people are losing their swimming pools that they have between their homes and the ocean to the continual ocean creep. Back to the rain, it has filled tanks and soaked the soil but all I hear is how wonderful it is to see the sun. Indeed it is, but my reply has consistently been, the rain was wonderful, it has filled the tanks etc.

I am grateful for the garden I am growing here, it puts me in a safe place when I want to escape the unwanted talk and I need to get my mind back to the now, the present and away from the stress of the future. I have finally planted small trees, shrubs etc along a small section of my eastern boundary. It has filled a void created when I moved raised beds from an impractical location and I look forward to enjoying their height and beauty and they will give me a good screen. Out of sight and I hope of mind with those neighbours will be something to enjoy.

In regard to reading, I too find I have a growing list or pile of books to read but I do have a small supply of regular faithful readings from various indigenous writers both here and in America (I have been given another book by Robin called "Gathering Moss"), and Pema Chodron, Michael Singer and Mark Neppo and Masanobu Fukuoka. His work might be a dream here in Australia but his writings are thought provoking and inspiring.

One day I would like to take a trip away from my bubble or small world that is concentrating to an area of about a 70km radius and visit and meet with you and Geoff and listen to the talk that I may hear and share within your community. Meanwhile enjoy the enriching sourdough bread and I will feast on pumpkin soup and pumpkin tart.

Warm wishes, Ian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margi Prideaux, PhD
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margi Prideaux
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture