Margi Prideaux: activist,writer, dreamer, fighter … and Climate Chaos Survivor

For 35 years, wildlife conservation and international politics got me out of bed every morning. I was wired, driven, relentless and, frankly, good at what I did. As an international negotiator and independent academic, with a PhD in wildlife policy and law, I crafted words that shaped global conservation policies across more than 20 international processes. I LOVED my work.

Then life threw a punch I didn’t see coming. The climate-fuelled Australian Black Summer wildfires took my home, farm, and wildlife sanctuary. That wildfire ripped through everything. It destroyed my world.

But, it also lit a new flame. Now, I’m dedicating the next chapter of my life to advocating for all communities—human and non-human—caught in the chaos of climate collapse.

And because words aren't enough, I’m also now a full-time community food grower, walking my climate talk by building food security right where I live: with the Resilient Roots Grower Collective.

Want to know more about me? Read:

And, finally, please participate in my comments section. I read every contribution and respond to as many as I can.

