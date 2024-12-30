Subscribe
Resilient Roots Growers
TRUST, DIRT, AND FIRELIGHT: Shared Answers for a Collapsing World
We didn’t plant the tree of survival twenty years ago. Now, storms are here—and there's no more time to waste. In this raw, practical, and unflinching…
19 hrs ago
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
27
Radically Local
TRUST, DIRT, AND FIRELIGHT: Shared Answers for a Collapsing World
6
April 2025
BRACE FOR IMPACT: Building A Real-World Guide to Surviving Climate Collapse
No rebuild. No help. No relocation. If you're still waiting for someone to save you, you're already too late. The only path left is radically local, and…
Apr 1
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
315
Radically Local
BRACE FOR IMPACT: Building A Real-World Guide to Surviving Climate Collapse
97
March 2025
BODIES ON THE LINE: Bleed for what matters
To survive, we must tear ourselves free from the system devouring the Earth. Radical commitment to degrowth requires our blood, our bodies, and the…
Mar 11
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
48
Radically Local
BODIES ON THE LINE: Bleed for what matters
21
DOOMSCROLL. DELETE. DIG.
Fighting climate collapse isn’t about hashtags; it’s about getting your hands dirty.
Mar 7
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
88
Radically Local
DOOMSCROLL. DELETE. DIG.
41
WARRIOR'S MEDICINE, HEALER'S WISDOM
From Neanderthal burials to Achilles’ battlefield, and the scars of war to the wounds of a collapsing world, yarrow has stood as both warrior’s medicine…
Mar 4
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
43
Radically Local
WARRIOR'S MEDICINE, HEALER'S WISDOM
7
GRANT MONEY AND DIRTY HANDS
Growing Resilience One Onion at a Time: After securing a grant to expand our community food- and medicinal herb-growing efforts, the Resilient Roots…
Mar 4
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
31
Radically Local
GRANT MONEY AND DIRTY HANDS
8
February 2025
A LESSON IN A LIE
Does the new tech order have your back? Time to step out of your digital dependence. Stop communicating and operating your life through a system that…
Feb 24
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
111
Radically Local
A LESSON IN A LIE
10
RED SKY IN THE MORNING
We’ve grown weary of the medical merry-go-round—a system hell-bent on fitting everyone into neat little boxes of symptoms and age-related drug-dense…
Feb 2
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
44
Radically Local
RED SKY IN THE MORNING
19
January 2025
CARROTS ARE HARD
Carrots, those humble root vegetables that are the foundation of so much of the human diet across cultures and continents, are hard.
Jan 20
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
81
Radically Local
CARROTS ARE HARD
29
December 2024
25 TRUTHS FROM THE EDGE OF CLIMATE CHAOS
We’ve just lived through the hottest year on record, with average global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
116
Radically Local
25 TRUTHS FROM THE EDGE OF CLIMATE CHAOS
18
BUCKETS, BICEPS, AND BELONGING
True community isn’t built over coffee chats, pub nights, or football games. Socialising has its place, but deep bonds of trust and understanding are…
Dec 26, 2024
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
27
Radically Local
BUCKETS, BICEPS, AND BELONGING
7
November 2024
ON CHAMOMILE AND COPs
The grit and graft of growers are the real climate negotiations, played out in fields and greenhouses—not sterile, captured conference halls. And if…
Nov 29, 2024
•
Margi Prideaux, PhD
25
Radically Local
ON CHAMOMILE AND COPs
14
