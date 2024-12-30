Radically Local

BODIES ON THE LINE: Bleed for what matters
To survive, we must tear ourselves free from the system devouring the Earth. Radical commitment to degrowth requires our blood, our bodies, and the…
  
Margi Prideaux, PhD
DOOMSCROLL. DELETE. DIG.
Fighting climate collapse isn’t about hashtags; it’s about getting your hands dirty.
  
Margi Prideaux, PhD
WARRIOR'S MEDICINE, HEALER'S WISDOM
From Neanderthal burials to Achilles’ battlefield, and the scars of war to the wounds of a collapsing world, yarrow has stood as both warrior’s medicine…
  
Margi Prideaux, PhD
GRANT MONEY AND DIRTY HANDS
Growing Resilience One Onion at a Time: After securing a grant to expand our community food- and medicinal herb-growing efforts, the Resilient Roots…
  
Margi Prideaux, PhD
